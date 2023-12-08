Metaphor: ReFantazio release window revealed at The Game Awards 2023

Metaphor: ReFantazio, an upcoming role-playing RPG, is set to be released in 2024. The game received its first official release window trailer at The Game Awards 2023, and it showcased bits of gameplay, lore, and visuals. Also known as Metaphor, the title is set to arrive sometime around the fall next year. The title has drawn in a considerable following ever since its June 2023 announcement.

What to know about Metaphor: ReFantazio, releasing worldwide in Fall 2024

As detailed in the stunning trailer during The Game Awards 2023, Metaphor: ReFantazio is set to be released worldwide sometime around fall 2024. The exact release date and time for the game have yet to be announced. However, additional information is expected to be made available soon.

Exploring the vast world of Metaphor (Image via Atlus)

Taking cues from the Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series of video games by developer Atlus, the game is set in a fantasy world that is heavily inspired by medieval Europe. Players assume control of a yet unnamed protagonist as they attempt to save the kingdom from ruin.

Interacting with party members in Metaphor (Image via Atlus)

Players can explore a vast open world as they soak in amazing cel-shaded visuals and engage in a brilliant story featuring a vast roster of characters.

At first glance, the gameplay seems quite similar to Shin Megami Tensei V, with players being able to explore vast sections of open-world stretches. Battles seem to be primarily turn-based, with the classic Atlus twist.

Turn-based combat returns (Image via Atlus)

Metaphor: ReFantazio will be released for the PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5. A day-one Xbox Game Pass launch may also be likely.