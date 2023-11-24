Persona 6 leaks suggest a major shift in theme, multi-platform release, and more

Persona 6 is the next hotly anticipated entry in the Persona series that fans are looking forward to. Since Sega is yet to confirm its arrival, new rumors have sprung forth. Leaker Bulky-Parking-3335 took to Reddit to suggest many new changes are coming to the JRPG series in the next installment. This includes an alteration in style, a step away from exclusivity, and more.

With the latest release of Persona 5 first debuting all the way back in 2016, fans want to know what the future of this franchise may have in store for them.

Persona 6 looks to be a very different game compared to the past entries

To begin with, this title's theme is suggested to be "black and white." Thus far, the newer entries in this Megami Tensei subseries have utilized a specific color as their themes — Blue for Persona 3, yellow for Persona 4, and red or crimson for Persona 5. This rumored title's color theme of "black and white" was also corroborated by another leaker back in September of this year.

To see the rumored next entry seemingly adopt a dual color scheme is interesting, to say the least. With that said, Persona 6 will allegedly feature dual protagonists as well.

So far, only Persona 3 Portable — the PSP remake of the hit PS2 JRPG — has featured two playable characters. Even then, neither was controllable at the same time, as players had to pick between the default Makoto Yuki and Kotone Shiomi. It's worth noting that the latter is more popularly known as FeMC.

A dual-protagonist setup should feature two playable characters in one story, so how this plays out remains to be seen. According to Bulky-Parking-3335's post, the game is also suggested to be different, especially with regard to style or design.

Unfortunately, the aspect was not expanded upon, but the title's premise seems to be centered around the "meaning of life." Persona 3, in comparison, was about coming to grips with death and loss.

Players can expect Persona 6 to be turn-based; however, there seem to be certain action elements in place. If true, this may end up being controversial among the fanbase. Finally, Summer 2025 was suggested to be this title's potential launch window. That said, it seems that the publisher SEGA is still undecided.

What is interesting, however, is that Persona 6 might see a multi-platform release. The series has conventionally been exclusive to PlayStation platforms for the mainline entries. But the publisher is allegedly aiming to sell at least five million copies, so this game is believed to be arriving on other systems as well.

While no platforms were named in the Reddit post, it would be safe to speculate that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X\S, PC, and perhaps the rumored Nintendo Switch 2 are the target systems for Persona 6.