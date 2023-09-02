New leak reveals upcoming SEGA and Square Enix games: Persona 6, Final Fantasy 9 remake, and more

The gaming industry is no stranger to leaks about projects in development, and it looks like we may have just received a major set. Leaker ImAHeroToo took to Reddit to suggest a bunch of anticipated and surprise titles are in the works at two major Japanese companies: SEGA and Square Enix. This includes entries in both the acclaimed Persona series as well as the long-running Final Fantasy franchise.

Other games were name-dropped too, so let's dive into everything unveiled with this latest leak

Persona 6, new Jet Set Radio, Final Fantasy 9 remake, and more games are reportedly in the works, according to new leaks

The leaker dissected their leak into two parts for each studio. Here is the list of it:

Persona 6 and spin-off

The next Persna game has been rumored to be in development for a while now, and this leak sheds light on new details.

While originally slated for 2024, the next turn-based RPG in the MegaTen sub-series seems still a while away. Assuming it launches in 2025 or beyond, it would mark almost a decade since the last entry, Persona 5, which was released in 2016.

Furthermore, the theme for this upcoming title will be "black and white." This part is not surprising since Persona titles have always followed colored themes.

We have seen blue for Persona 3, yellow for Persona 4, and red for Persona 5. If true, it remains to be seen what this represents. The leaker seemingly also has more details about the game, which will be shared in due time.

Additionally, another spin-off is apparently being worked on, and it is a party game - so seemingly not unlike Nintendo's Mario Party titles.

New Sonic title

This is perhaps the least shocking part of the leak, as the iconic blue hedgehog is SEGA's bread and butter at this point. Besides the fact that it is slated for next year, no other details were provided. So, it is unclear if it is 3D entry or 2D like the upcoming Sonic Superstars.

Return of SEGA classics: Jet Set Radio, Comix Zone, and Guardian Heroes

SEGA fans have long been clamoring for a return to the golden days of high-profile IPs from the studio, and that may not be just a dream if this rumor is to be believed. Seemingly, new entries in the Comix Zone, Jet Set Radio, and Guardian Heroes franchises will be arriving as modern renditions. This is big news for fans who have been missing these nostalgic IPs.

The original Comix Zone is a 2D action game boasting a comic book aesthetic and is considered to be one of the highlights of the SEGA Genesis library.

First originating on Dreamcast, Jet Set Radio is the underrated urban parkour franchise. It received a third-party spiritual successor earlier this year. Guardian Heroes is an underrated beat-em-up that has been missing since 2004 on GBA.

Final Fantasy 9 and 10 remakes

Given the modern trends of remaking older titles, Square Enix continues that effort with the long-rumored FF9 remake. It supposedly had a Summer 2024 release, but for whatever reason, that window has been shifted. The leaker suggests the game is complete, however, and only requires further polish.

Additionally, either a remake of FFX or a successor to the FFX duology, i.e., FFX-3, is in the works. However, it seems like not many developers are working on it, so it will not be making the title's anniversary launch.

This makes sense since Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, the second part in the FF6 remake saga, is currently in development for PlayStation 5. On that note...

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and the third entry

With Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth slated for 2024 as a PlayStation 5 exclusive, Square Enix is going all out for it. The leaker suggests this is not the end of the story as the upcoming RPG ends on a cliffhanger yet again to follow up with the final piece of the puzzle, which arrives in the form of a third entry. This is a given since the studio has already confirmed it to be a trilogy.

What is new, however, are the story details. The leaker claims that the Rebirth ending will make up for the final adventure with a new protagonist. Final Fantasy 7's protagonist has been Cloud Strife for both the PS1 original and the remakes. Fans speculate it will be Tifa Lockheart, one of the key cast members of the acclaimed JRPG.