Bomb Rush Cyberfunk release date and pricing confirmed for PlayStation and Xbox platforms

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk may have gone under many players' radars, but hopefully, that will change with its upcoming release. Fans excited for the game should know that publisher Team Reptile has finally unveiled release dates for the Xbox and PlayStation versions. Furthermore, we also now have an inkling of the pricing for all renditions of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk.

All in all, this should expose the game to a broader audience. Here is all fans need to know about the new platforms.

When does Bomb Rush Cyberfunk release on PlayStation and Xbox?

Team Reptile @ReptileGames Releasing 18 Augustus 2023 on Switch & Steam. Releasing 1 September 2023 on Playstation & Xbox. $39,99

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk will be released on September 1, 2023, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms. This is less than a month since its initial debut on Nintendo Switch and PC, August 18, 2023. With all that said, the game sees a full release across all major platforms on the market today.

Given that Team Reptile is an indie studio, it makes sense why they have staggered the game's release. Furthermore, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk was supposed to be released last year itself but was subsequently delayed to 2023. Hopefully, the studio's efforts are worth it in the end, especially since they have had to cover such a large variety of hardware.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk pricing explored

Team Reptile has also unveiled the pricing for the game. It is expected to cost $39.99 across all platforms. This is certainly more expensive than many fans were expecting, especially for an indie title. Fans on social media have been vocal about it too. As such, it is certainly bound to see some pushback in that regard.

Not to mention stiff competition in the market. Especially since it is sandwiched between launches of major triple-A games like Baldurs Gate 3 on August 3, 2023, and Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon on August 25, 2023. On the flip side, there are no Deluxe or Special editions to contend with. All players across all platforms get the same experience.

Of course, there will be differences in performance, but Team Reptile has not touched on that. Looking at existing game trends, fans can expect 60 FPS on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S and likely above that on PC. On the other hand, the handheld Nintendo Switch, as well as last-gen PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, could be 30 FPS.

All of this is speculation, of course, and we should find out more in the coming days.