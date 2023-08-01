Bomb Rush Cyberfunk PC system requirements explored

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is a little over two weeks from its final launch. Developer Team Reptile's upcoming stylish skate-tricks game has many players excited for the genre's return. The game is set for release on August 18, 2023, for PC and Nintendo Switch first. As such, players on the former platform may be intrigued about how the game will run on the PC.

The studio has released system requirements thus far on the game's Steam store page. Let's dive in and see if the title pushes any technical boundaries.

What are the system requirements for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk on PC?

So far, Team Reptile has only divulged minimum specifications for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk. They have not updated the page in some time, so players should expect things to change as we approach the final launch. Regardless, here is the information we have at the moment:

Minimum specs:

OS: Windows 7

Windows 7 Processor: Intel Core i3 @2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @2.5GHz

Intel Core i3 @2.5GHz or AMD Phenom @2.5GHz Memory: 4 GB RAM

4 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5850

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460 or ATI Radeon HD 5850 Storage: 10 GB available space

10 GB available space Sound Card: Naganuma compatible

Naganuma compatible Additional Notes: Intel onboard video cards are not recommended

Assuming these target 720p 30 FPS, the game seems to be surprisingly light on resources for a potential "recommended requirements." For those baffled at the "Sound card" description, it is a gag pertaining to the fact that Hideki Naganuma is the audio composer, and any basic audio card will suffice. Interestingly, however, it seems like the game is incompatible with Intel HD graphics.

Before hardware manufacturer Intel moved on to discreet DPUs, their Intel HD integrated graphics solutions were incredibly popular for basic functionality desktops. They are not intended for gaming due to how basic they are. However, their newer variants (such as UHD) can run games from the early 2010s or before at 720p surprisingly well.

Given that Bomb Rush Cyberfunk does not look to push any visual boundaries with relatively simple environments, animations, and character models, Intel HD being incompatible is certainly odd. On that note, it is likely the minimum spec listed on the store page may change too. As mentioned before, we should see finalized specifications soon before launch.

What is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk?

Taking more than a few pages from Jet Set Radio, it is a spiritual successor to the beloved SEGA franchise. Step into the sci-fi world of New Amsterdam, into the urban metropolis of All City. Play as Red, a street kid with a robot head who begins his own graffito crew to rise above the rest. At the same time since he must unravel the mystery culprit who took off with his organic head.

The inspiration from Jet Set Radio is more than just skin-deep visuals. Players will explore urban environments on inline skates, bicycles, or skateboards and perform insane tricks and stunts to impress everyone. The hip-hop influence is felt not just with its core mechanic of graffiti painting but also the catchy soundtrack. In fact, the OST's creator Naganuma is known for Jet Set Radio's soundtrack.

This alone makes Bomb Rush Cyberfunk worth checking out when it drops on Nintendo Switch and PC on August 18, 2023.