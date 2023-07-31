Nintendo Switch 2 release date leaked, backwards compatibility remains uncertain

As we head towards the end of 2023, more and more Nintendo Switch 2 rumors have begun to surface. The newest comes from VGC, whose sources claim kits have been sent to key partner development studios. In other words, these are major third-party developers that have been supporting the current Nintendo Switch closely.

This comes amidst and also lines up with other leaks about the next-gen console that have popped up recently. Here are the full details.

When does the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2 release?

The Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest rendition of the current hybrid console (Image via Nintendo)

According to VGC, the Super Mario publisher aims for the second half of 2024 to launch the next-gen Nintendo Switch 2. This is in contrast with the 2017 launch of the current rendition, which saw a release in Mach of that year. The reasoning for this has to do with Nintendo wanting to secure a strong launch lineup for the upcoming console.

This makes sense since an early launch means they have to stagger releases over the coming months. However, a late 2024 launch doesn't just guarantee holiday sales but also allows them to prepare in advance for what's to come with regard to a game library as well as hardware sales. In the case of the latter, the console maker wants to ensure they have enough units to sell.

After all, no one wants a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series situation where either console faces retail stock shortages. With that said, are there any new details about the hardware itself?

What new features will Nintendo Switch 2 boast?

The Nintendo Switch can be enjoyed in a variety of configurations (Image via Nintendo)

Unfortunately, no new details were provided about that, as Nintendo seems to be closely guarding that information. What has been put forth includes things that fans have come to expect from the current model: a handheld unit that can dock into the TV, cartridge-based media, and so on. Surprisingly, the Nintendo Switch 2 is said to still feature an LCD screen.

This is a step down from the latest OLED model, but this has allegedly been done to keep production costs low. This also suggests that this next-gen system will be priced higher than the current $300 price tag to accommodate more powerful hardware. Another surprise is that sources were unclear on whether backwards compatibility will be included.

The last-gen Nintendo consoles featured backwards compatibility, but what about Nintendo Switch 2? (Image via Nintendo)

Since the Nintendo Wii, the publisher has been a heavy advocate for players to be able to replay their older games on the next console. This trend was bucked with the Nintendo Switch since it is a vastly different system in design to the predecessor Wii U. That said, since the next-gen platform is more of the same and yet, backwards compatibility is up in the air, it remains to be seen how this is handled.

Things may still work out in case it is not backwards compatible, as current cartridges or digital games could act as a license for downloading Nintendo Switch 2 versions of those games. All in all, this news does not surprise. In March 2023, another source claimed that development kits had been sent out to various developers. This new revelation is likely a residual ebb from that wave.

If a late 2024 release is to be entertained, then players should expect an announcement next year. It is unlikely Nintendo will distract their current user base and thus risk profits for 2023 by announcing a new console this year itself. What is for sure is that things should become more interesting as we near the end of the year since more leaks should crop up.