What is Bomb Rush Cyberfunk? Exploring release date, gameplay, and platforms for upcoming Jet Set Radio successor

Every year we see hyped games that are anticipated by a niche audience, and Bomb Rush Cyberfunk belongs to that category. The upcoming sandbox action game steps in the shoes of SEGA's beloved Jet Set Radio franchise. Having originated on the Dreamcast, this franchise is known for its stylish presentation, catchy soundtrack, and engaging gameplay.

All of these encapsulated the rebellious streak of the urban-space dominated by skateboard and hip-hop culture in the late 90s to early 2000s. Here's everything players need to know about indie developer Team Reptile's upcoming project.

What is the story and gameplay of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk?

Taking place in a futuristic setting, players control Red, a graffiti artist who has lost his head for some reason. This happened quite literallly, as he uses a cybernetic replacement instead. He must track down the culprit responsible for this tragedy, and his efforts lead him into joining the Bomb Rush Crew in the metropolis of New Amsterdam.

This is where this new universe of Bomb Rush Cyberfunk becomes much more intimate for players familiar with SEGA's Jet Set Radio. If the cel-shaded artstyle with vibrant colors and eye-catching character design did not give it away, the gameplay does. Whether on a bike or skates, players will parkour around the city on rails, rooftops, and more.

Players can take over districts little by little by challengng other gangs to become the best graffiti crew in town. They can perform stunts and chain together combos whether by wall-running or boosting on a skateboard. The sense of speed and combo potential here is incredibly exciting and bolstered by the Bomb Rush Mode. This grants infinite boost to speed temporarily.

Watch out for the law (Image via Team Reptile)

Players will earn REP in Bomb Rush Cyberfunk to rise up the ranks and challenge opposing crews to a Crew Battle for territory control. This is also done by spraying graffiti onto various venues. Of course this is bound to catch the attention of law enforcement as they will initiate a chase. According to Team Reptile, the cop system here is dynamic and scales with the level of vandalism done by the player.

Of course there is more. In true retro spirit, there are various collectibles scattered around All City's five zones, like new attire and graffiti. There are new crew members to recruit and players seem to be able to switch between characters as well. Each will have access to an in-game smartphone that can be accessed anytime to check messages, change music, and more.

Who is behind Bomb Rush Cyberfunk and what platforms does the game release on?

The game is developed by Team Reptile, an indie studio based in The Netherlands - which also explains its (New) Amsterdam setting. This is their fourth game after success stoies like Lethal League and the sequel Lethal League Blaze. To further accentuate the game's seling point as a Jet Set Radio successor, the franchise's music composer Hideki Naganuma is also on board to deliver hype beats.

Bomb Rush Cyberfunk is headed to PC and Nintendo Switch on August 18, 2023. Other platform fans need not worry as it will zoom onto PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms soon after, although a concrete release date is not given yet.