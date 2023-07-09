5 best cop mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is a game that plays out from the criminals' perspective. However, those who wish to do the opposite can achieve that with the help of some very creative mods. These have been crafted by members of the gaming community and add a unique element to the popular action-adventure title. While some add new police vehicles to the game, others introduce custom missions.

These mods also help fill in the void created by the absence of vigilante missions to some degree. That said, here is a ranked list of the five best cop mods for GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

Realistic Dispatch Mod and 4 more best cop mods for GTA 5 in 2023, ranked

5) Legacy LSPD Mega Pack

The Legacy LSPD Mega Pack mod adds police variants of numerous cars in Grand Theft Auto 5. The Taurus, the Charger, the Explorer, and the Tahoe are some of the vehicles included in this mod pack. It also adds a Coroner Van and unmarked variants of the Dodge Ram and the Taurus to the game.

These introduce a lot of variety and freshness to the standard police cars that players have gotten used to over the last decade. Unfortunately, the Legacy LSPD Mega Pack does not do much beyond adding new vehicles to the game.

4) NFS Spike Mod - Drop Spike

When players attained an incredibly high Wanted Level in 2002's GTA Vice City, police officers would deploy spikes on the road during high-speed chases. While this gameplay element was ditched in future titles, installing the NFS Spike Mod - Drop Spike can reintroduce it in Grand Theft Auto 5.

In fact, this time it's the players deploying spikes instead of the police. They can be dropped at any time while driving a car, and even on foot. The NFS Spike Mod can either be used for role-playing as cops or to create chaos on the busy roads of Los Santos.

3) Realistic Dispatch Mod

A police chase in the Realistic Dispatch Mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The majority of GTA 5 players have expressed dissatisfaction with the game's police AI. Although its predecessor featured a realistic police response, the mechanic wasn't carried over to the current title. Fortunately, the Realistic Dispatch Mod fixes this issue to some extent.

The improved cops show aggression based on a player's wanted level. Chase sequences have also been intensified as the police pursue criminals in formations and refuse to back away easily. Such additions add a touch of realism to the game, more of which is expected in Grand Theft Auto 6.

2) LSPD: Dangerous Individuals

LSPD: Dangerous Individuals is one of the most creative mods for GTA 5 in 2023. It adds vigilante missions to the game and features intelligent criminals, who employ various strategies to avoid being arrested.

A few other gameplay elements introduced with LSPD: Dangerous Individuals include police callouts and requesting reinforcements. One of the best things about this mod is that it has received regular updates since its launch in early 2016.

Vigilante missions were extremely popular among Grand Theft Auto fans. However, Rockstar Games decided to drop the feature with its 2013 release. While there are certain random events that play out along the same lines as a vigilante mission, they are not nearly as fun.

1) LSPD First Response

Role-playing as cops provides an alternate perspective to game. Instead of making money via illegal activities or using some GTA Online money glitch, players can maintain law and order in southern San Andreas via the LSPD First Response mod. It was launched in December 2020 and recieved its latest update on June 15, 2023.

The main features of this GTA 5 mod are high-speed chases, shootouts, and creation of custom police agencies. Additionally, LSPD First Response allows players to participate in negotiations and investigations, and is therefore an incredibly unique and detailed mod.

