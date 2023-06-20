Shin Megami Tensei V “Complete Edition” might be on the cards, according to new leaks and speculations

Shin Megami Tensei V has steadily become one of the most popular mainline Megaten games on the Nintendo Switch ever since its release in 2021. However, almost two years since then, there haven’t been any announcements from Atlus surrounding the mainline Megaten titles, as the developer is more focused on its Persona games.

However, it seems that there might be a bit of good news for mainline Megaten fans. A recent ResetEra reveal by a user who goes by Xun hints at the fact that SMT V might be getting a re-release soon. The community is dubbing it the “Complete Edition.”

Xun teased the game by using cryptic animated GIFs that featured an image from the Shin Megami Tensei Online Live 2021: Reason of Music concert held last year. However, it was edited with the Shin Megami Tensei V world map, which was coming on and off. The GIFs also flashed the words “Complete Edition.”

Since this leak is not something officially confirmed by Atlus, Megaten fans are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Can Shin Megami Tensei V come to PC and other platforms with the “Complete Edition”?

Mainline Megaten titles are not known for making their way to other platforms. However, this doesn’t stop hopefuls from expecting a PC and Xbox release of the games.

While the re-release of Shin Megami Tensei V was not something that was officially announced by Atlus, what gives the leak a fair bit of substance is the leaker themselves. Xun is known for using ResetEra to tease upcoming releases and events. They had previously been spot-on with their leaks about Armored Core as well as Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion.

As for SMT V making its way to PC, much of the speculation stems from the fact that in 2021, the game was one of the titles that were a part of the Nvidia Gforce Now leaked database. This contained a long list of unannounced titles and ports along with Catherine: Full Body, which is yet to make its way to PC.

With Atlus celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Shin Megami Tensei series at a concert in the Anime Expo on July 1, 2023, fans were expecting more details about it. However, the developer has stressed that there will be no announcements around any of its titles during the event.

