How long does it take to beat Shin Megami Tensei 5

Atlus’ highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch exclusive, Shin Megami Tensei 5 is finally out, and fans of the franchise are quite curious to know just how long it takes to beat the game.

However, just like any modern-day RPG, there is no concrete answer to this, and players might face a minimum of 30 hours of playtime to a maximum of over 100 depending on how they are going about completing the game.

Hence, today’s article will talk about some of the various completion times that players might face when playing Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Multiple completion times

1) 30-40 hours

Those who are just playing Shin Megami Tensei 5 for the story can still expect 30 to 40 hours of gameplay. By just putting on the safety difficulty and completing only one of the multiple endings, it won’t take more than 40 hours to be done with the game.

While Shin Megami Tensei is fairly story-heavy, by toning down the game difficulty and not opting into too many side quests, Demon Fusions become secondary and players will not be required to grind for hours.

2) 60-70 hours

Nintendo of America @NintendoAmerica



Who are you most excited to fuse and why is it Mothman? Get to know some of the demons you’ll be able to add to your party in Shin Megami Tensei V.Who are you most excited to fuse and why is it Mothman? #SMT5 Get to know some of the demons you’ll be able to add to your party in Shin Megami Tensei V.Who are you most excited to fuse and why is it Mothman? #SMT5 https://t.co/kuXfiFjRTV

60 to 70 hours is the more average completion time that players are enjoying in Shin Megami Tensei 5. This is where players just complete one of the multiple endings and only focus on grinding levels and side quests to a moderate degree.

For those playing on medium difficulty, it’s advised that they spend some time on Demon Fusions. While it’s still a relatively casual experience, certain party compositions might face a lot of trouble later on in the game.

3) 100-200 hours

For completionists who want to play Shin Megami Tensei 5 on the highest difficulty, do all side quests, fuze all demons, and complete all the multiple endings, the game time will stretch to something quite close to 200 hours.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The DLC is also included in the completionist run, and it will allow players to experience everything that Atlus has to offer in their latest title. This is also a very rewarding experience, as each ending in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is unique, and every choice that players make can potentially alter the narrative.

Edited by Siddharth Satish