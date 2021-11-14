Shin Megami Tensei 5 Mitama guide: Types, weakness and how to defeat them 

Defeating Mitamas is a great way of farming experience and rare items in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Especially in higher-difficulty settings where players can often be overwhelmed by more powerful enemies, farming Mitamas can be a great way to level up and make encounters easier.

However, defeating Mitamas is not easy, and if players cannot take them down within a certain time after encountering them, they will escape combat. While there are four varieties of Mitama in Shin Megami Tensei 5, they randomize a weakness at the start of each encounter.

Hence, neither of the four has a fixed weakness, and finding what is within a particular time frame can be quite daunting for players who want to farm them actively.

Today’s Shin Megami Tensei 5 article will discuss a few ways that players will effectively take down Mitamas during encounters.

How to defeat Mitamas in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

Before going further into the guide, it’s important to note that Demon Negotiations cannot be conducted with Mitamas, and they will flee as soon as their turn comes up. Hence, players will not be able to recruit them to their party in any way, and they can only be defeated in battle.

1) Using a Spyglass

Spyglasses are purchasable items in Shin Megami, which players can buy for a 100 Macca from the Cadaver’s Hollow. Spyglass will allow players to view the weakness of any enemy in Shin Megami Tensei 5. However, they can only be used once. It’s recommended that players stock up on them now and then if they are actively trying to farm Mitamas.

2) Skill variety in, active party

It’s also helpful to have a set of demons in the party who can use a variety of physical and elemental attacks along with ailments.

A party that has all the four elements of Agi, Bufu, Garu, and Zio will be able to take down any Mitama, no matter what their weakness is. So having a balanced, active roster of demons is a top priority.

3) When in doubt, use Almighty

If players lack a spyglass or the active party does not have the elemental attack that the enemy Mitama is weak to, then Almighty spells will definitely come in handy.

Mitamas cannot block Almighty attacks, and having a demon who can use Almighty moves can be quite useful in such scenarios. Additionally, players can also invest in Almighty skill items. However, they cant a significant amount of Macca, and it might not be the most practical way to go about farming Mitamas.

4) Using Life Drain

Much like Almighty skills, Life Drain can also be a great way of defeating Mitamas in Shin Megami Tensei 5, as they cannot block this skill. Demons like Pretas can come in handy in lower difficulties, as this skill generally one-shots the Mitama.

All types of Mitamas in Shin Megami Tensei 5

As mentioned previously, Shin Megami Tensei 5 has four types of Mitamas, they are:

Ara Mitama: Red in color and drops Grimpoires which, when used on a demon, raises their XP and makes it so that they level up after the next successful encounter.

Red in color and drops Grimpoires which, when used on a demon, raises their XP and makes it so that they level up after the next successful encounter. Kushi Mitama: Black in color, Kushi Mitamas drops Gospels which raises the XP of Nahobino and makes it so that he levels upon the next successful encounter.

Black in color, Kushi Mitamas drops Gospels which raises the XP of Nahobino and makes it so that he levels upon the next successful encounter. Nigi Mitama: Blue in color Nigi Mitamas drop Glory Crystals which will boost the player’s Glory by 10. Glory is used to by Miracles in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Blue in color Nigi Mitamas drop Glory Crystals which will boost the player’s Glory by 10. Glory is used to by Miracles in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Saki Mitama: These Mitamas are golden in color and drops high-value relics like Cloth Mask, which players can sell for a significant amount of Macca at the Cadaver’s Hollow.

How to encounter Mitamas in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

Mitama can be encountered on the map by investigating the exclamation marks that Amanozako points out. The chances of the exclamation being a Mitama encounter is quite high. However, it’s not an absolute.

(Image via Shin Megami Tensei V)

Mitamas are very slippery and will try to flee if they catch sight of the player. It’s very important to hit them with Nahobino and start an encounter as soon as they are spotted.

Moreover, to increase Mitama spawn rates in Shin Megami Tensei 5, players can invest in the three separate DLC packs, which significantly increase their spawn rate, turbo-boosting XP, and spawn rate.

