Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance: Release date, platforms and more

Atlus is on a roll in 2024 as it announced Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance during the latest Nintendo Partner Direct, which took place today, February 21, 2024. The original, which was released back in 2021 exclusively on Nintendo Switch, received critical acclaim. Atlus intends to bring back that hardcore Megaten experience with updated visuals and more content.

Keep reading to find out details about the Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, which is set to release later this year.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance Release date

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is set to come out in 2024 (Image via Atlus)

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will be released globally on June 21, 2024. Atlus is going big this year, as this is the third game it is releasing in 2024. The first one is Persona 3 Reload, and the other is Metaphor: ReFantazio, which does not have a confirmed release date but is expected to be released sometime in 2024.

This will also be the second mainline Shin Megami Tensei title, which will see a release on PC.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance release platforms

Shin Megami Tensei 5 will see release across multiple platforms (Image via Atlus)

Atlus is making the title more accessible by bringing it to multiple platforms. While the original Shin Megami Tensei 5 was exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, Vengeance will be accessible on the following platforms:

PC via Steam and Windows Store

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Similar to Persona 3 Reload, the game will be coming to many platforms, including the last generation consoles of Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

Available content in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Vengeance will be bringing new content to the already fantastic experience offered in the original Shin Megami Tensei 5. While the core gameplay of the title will remain the same, Atlus will be incorporating a few new missions and characters as well as improved aesthetics and visuals throughout the game.

Vengeance will also tie all the DLCs of the game together, bringing them under one roof. There is a new route that has been added which you can select while starting the game. Two new demons will also be included in Vengeance.