New ATLUS RPG Metaphor ReFantazio revealed at Xbox Games Showcase

The much-awaited Project Re Fantasy has resurfaced as Metaphor ReFantazio. Revealed at the recent Xbox Games Showcase, this new JRPG from Persona developer ATLUS caught fans off guard since it was first announced back in 2016. As such, fans of the RPG genre are finally introduced to a new world of magic and danger. The gameplay trailer covers every facet that players should know about.

The trailer reveals the game's story, gameplay, release date, and available platforms. This article provides an overview of what to expect.

When does Metaphor ReFantazio release, and on which platforms?

Metaphor ReFantazio is headed to Xbox Series X/S and PC in 2024. The narrative is unclear, but players apparently control a blue-haired protagonist accompanied by a pixie. The fantasy kingdom where the setting takes place seems to have a monarchy, with the kind being killed by a curse. As such, players will explore this new realm to seemingly rise to the throne.

The exploration gameplay is in third-person, both on foot and aboard a vehicle called a Gauntlet Runner, which appears to be a ship with legs to help players navigate sandbox segments. Players will also team up with party members to navigate linear dungeons. The meat of the game is, of course, the combat.

It should come as no surprise that Metaphor ReFantazio is a turn-based JRPG. ATLUS' inspiration from past Megami Tensei games is felt in numerous ways. The combat is once again party-based, where players harness elemental magic to turn the tide by exploiting enemy weaknesses.

Players will also establish bonds with other characters, like Persona's Social Links/Confidants. Then there's also the user experience.

The menus are as stylish as players have come to expect from ATLUS' past efforts, such as Persona 5. Renowned Persona composer Shoji Meguro is once again behind the soundtrack. Thus, one can expect the OST (original soundtrack) to be nothing short of stellar.

Is Metaphor ReFantazio exclusive to Xbox and PC?

That seems to be the case for now, as publisher SEGA has not offered further details. But it will likely arrive on the PlayStation 5 and the rumored Nintendo Switch successor. Both these systems are the go-to platforms for JRPGs on consoles. Hence, it would be baffling to see a new IP not arrive on as many platforms as possible.

