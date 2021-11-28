Shin Megami Tensei 5 Skill guide: 5 best Miracles players must invest in

Shin Megami Tensei 5 offers players a variety of ways to make gameplay and progression significantly smoother.

While certain encounters in the normal and hard difficulty can seem insurmountable, there are certain in-game mechanics and exploits that players can tap into to make these fights significantly easier.

One such mechanic is the Miracle system, which is quite new to the mainline Megami Tensei series. This mechanic allows players to provide the Nahobino with special passive and active skills by just investing a bit of Glory in the World of Shadows.

Glory is a type of in-game currency in Shin Megami Tensei 5, which can be acquired through treasure chests, defeating Nigi Mitamas, and finding Mimans. Glory is a bit hard to come by and collect in the game, however, earning some is a necessity as it will allow players to invest in certain Miracles.

Top 5 Shin Megami Tensei 5 Miracles

1) Divine Garrison

The Divine Garrison Miracle will allow the Nahobino to increase the total number of demons that it can carry at any given time.

There are 8 levels of Divine Garrison In Shin Megami Tensei 5, with Divine Garrison I and II allowing the player to increase their stock by 1 each, then III to VII allowing for 2 each, and then Divine Garrison VIII allowing the stock to increase by 3.

Divine Garrison stacks in the game, thereby helping players have a total slot of 15 demons that the Nahobino can carry outside the main party.

In the later stages of the game, especially when it comes to some of the DLC boss encounters, players will constantly need to swap demons in and out of the party. Hence, maxing the slots in the stock will be of tremendous help against certain super bosses like the Demi-Fiend and Shiva.

2) Divine Proficiency

The Divine Proficiency Miracle will allow the Nahobino to increase its total number of skill slots, allowing the players to play around a bit with Aogami essences when making the protagonist “late-game ready”.

The total number of skill slots that the Nahobino originally comes with can feel a bit underwhelming, especially in hard mode and when facing some of the DLC bosses.

By increasing the total number of skill slots, players make it more convenient for the protagonist to complete the team and make it more balanced by slotting in the things that the other demons lack.

Divine Proficiency I to III will increase skill slots by 1 per upgrade, and much like Divine Garrison, this stacks as well, and will ultimately give the Nahobino a total of 3 extra skill slots.

3) Knowledge of Tools

The Knowledge of Tools Miracle in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is an incredible quality-of-life skill that a lot of players who have beaten the game recommend.

By purchasing this skill with Glory, players will allow demons in their stock and party to use items during battle.

Boss fights in the game are all about employing the right strategy and using the right skills and items at the right time. Hence, allowing the rest of the demons in the party to use items like dampers, and other offensive and defensive items, takes the onus away from the Nahobino.

Now, instead of just using up its turns to help his allies, the Nahobino can focus more on dealing damage or buffing his team while debuffing the enemy.

4) Divine Amalgamation

Divine Amalgamation is another very useful Miracle that players should opt into in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

This passive skill will provide the players the ability to bestow defensive elemental affinities to the Nahobino when fusing essences in the World of Shadows.

This ultimately helps the protagonist get significantly stronger and makes them capable of surviving the harder encounters more easily. As the Nahobino's death puts players on the game over screen, it’s important to scale its defenses up as much as possible.

5) Art of Essences

With the Art of Essences Miracle, players will be able to select additional skills from essences. Hence, instead of getting just one skill from an essence, the Miracle will allow access to additional ones, making both party demons and Nahobino more versatile with what they bring to the table.

Art of Essences I and II allows access to 1 additional skill and 2 additional skills respectively. This miracle stacks as well, allowing the player to ultimately select 3 additional skills from an essence.

