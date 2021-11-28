Glory in Shin Megami Tensei 5: What is it and how to farm it?

Shin Megami Tensei 5 offers players many ways to make the Nahobino incredibly powerful as the narrative progresses.

On Medium and Hard difficulty, Atlus’ latest mainline title to the Megami Tensei Series can be brutal during certain boss encounters, and the game will often force players to use everything in their arsenal to take down the enemy.

However, some late-game fights can be made significantly easier by making the Nahobino stronger throughout the course of the narrative.

Leveling it up and fusing it with Aogami essences might be the direct method of making the Nahobino more powerful. Another effective way of making the protagonist scale is by investing a bit of Glory and teaching it Miracles in the World of Shadows.

But Glory is not that easy to come across in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Hence, this article will talk about some very effective ways that players can employ to farm some glory, and make the JRPG’s end game and DLC significantly more manageable.

How to effectively farm Glory in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

There are three primary sources for Glory in Shin Megami Tensei 5, and players will be able to farm this currency very effectively in the following ways:

1) Finding Mimans

Mimans in Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5)

Mimans are creatures who are scattered throughout the world of Da’at in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Collecting them is a great way of earning Glory, as the merchant of the Cadaver’s Hollow will exchange all the collected Mimans for the in-game currency.

There are a total of 200 Mimans in the game, which will amount to 1,000 Glory in total. While a significant sum, it will not be enough to purchase every Miracle for the Nahoibino that Sophia has to offer.

2) Searching for Amalgam treasure boxes

Treasure boxes in Shin Megami Tensei 5 (image via Game Rant)

Much like Mimans, Amalgam treasure boxes can also be found scattered in Da’at, and Shine Megami Tensei 5 players will be able to loot them for a sizable amount of Glory.

These “Glory Chests” look exactly like the rest of the treasure boxes in the game, and players will not be able to discern between them and regular chests. Hence, it’s advisable that those hunting for glory should attempt to open each chest that they come across in the world.

3) Slaying Nigi Mitamas

Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5

Hunting Mitamas is another great way of racking up some glory in Shin Megami Tensei 5. However, it’s important to note here that it’s only the Nigi Mitamas that drop the Glory Crystal items when defeated, the others do not.

Glory Crystal item can be used to immediately gain a chunk of Glory, and compared to the other two methods, this one is much more reliable especially if the players have purchased the DLC, “Mitama Dance of Miracles.”

The additional content will increase the spawn rate of Nigi Mitamas in Da’at and players will have a much easier time getting their hands on a considerable amount of glory by encountering and defeating this demon.

Mitamas in Shin Megami Tensei 5 are quite slippery and can escape the encounter if they are not taken down immediately.

Hence, when hunting Mitamas for Glory, players should always carry a significant number of Spyglass to exploit the demon’s weaknes. Mitamass receive a random weakness stat on every encounter, along with resistances to all other types of damage.

How to spend Glory in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

Sophia in Shin Megami Tensi 5's World of Shadows (Image via Shin Megami Tensei 5)

As previously mentioned, Glory can only be spent to Sophia in the World of Shadows, which is unlocked after a certain in the story.

The World of Shadows is where players will get to utilize the Demon Fusion system that the game has to offer, and even cash all of their Glory in to buy Miracles for the Nahobino.

To do this, players will need to select the Apotheosis option while talking to Sophia, and then select the Learn Miracles option. Here, the game will showcase four lists of Miracles that players can invest in to help Nahobino get significantly stronger.

Purchasing Miracles is a must as it will make Shin Megami Tensei 5’s late game and DLC much more manageable, especially in the Normal and Hard difficulty setting.

