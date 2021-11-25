Shin Megami Tensei 5 Demi-Fiend boss guide: How to beat, weakness, and more

The Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC bosses are on a league of their own. Even with the right amount of preparation and strategy, these encounters can quickly get out of hand, making them some of the most frustrating and exhausting fights in the title.

The Shin Megami Tensei 3: Nocturne boss, the Demi-Fiend, is introduced as one of the hardest DLC encounters in the game. From what players have experienced, the Demi-Fiend is nothing short of a super boss, who is so over-tuned that he repeatedly wipes out the Nahobino and its party for the smallest of missteps.

In Normal and Hard Difficulty, the Demi-Fiend encounter is exceedingly brutal, as he turns it into a battle of attrition. Unlike the bosses from the main storyline, the Demi-Fiend fight does not come with any “set-in-stone” exploits or cheese strats.

He boasts no weaknesses to any sort of damage type, and the fight is all about surviving his insanely high damage output while whittling down his health little by little.

Today’s article will go over some things that players will need to keep in mind before attempting the Demi-Fiend boss fight in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

How to beat the Demi-Fiend in Shin Megami Tensei 5

1) Boasting an (all level 99) demon roster

Because of the lack of weaknesses to damage types, players will not be able to go in completely prepared for the Demi-Fiend fight. And even if the player’s primary roster has some of the best end-game demons, they will still fall short of beating the Shin Megami Tensei 5 DLC without proper backup.

So to make things a little easier, it’s recommended that players boast level 99 demons both on their primary opening roster and as a backup.

The Demi-Fiend’s health pool is astronomical, and chances are high that players will need to swap between demons ever so often to keep up the tempo.

Additionally, the boss summons random allies every time the Nahobino and its party take out his supporting demons. So having a lot of variety on the roster will help players tackle the help that the Demi-Fiend calls in and take them out as soon as possible.

2) Constantly keeping up with the buffs and debuffs

Like any other difficult fight in Shin Megami Tensei 5, it’s important to keep the Nahobino and his party buffed while constantly applying debuffs on the boss.

As mentioned previously, the Demi-Fiend has an extremely large health pool and has the damage numbers to wipe out the player’s party in the blink of an eye.

Hence, support skills like Tarunda, Sukunda, Rakunda, Sukukaja, Tarukaja, Debilitate, Lustre Candy, etc., make the fight significantly more manageable.

Hence, Shin Megami Tensei 5 players should not hesitate to pass-off rounds from their damaging demons to the supportive ones as this will allow the Nahobino to survive longer against everything that the Demi-Fiend brings to the table.

3) Stocking up on consumables

It’s always a good idea to visit Gustave and stock up on some of the more beneficial consumable items before any difficult boss encounter in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Hence, before the Demi-Fiend fight, it’s advisable that players invest a bit of Macca and purchase Chakra Drops, Revival beads, and other healing items. Items can come in clutch in the direst situations, and it will help the players top off their party and keep the fight going.

4) AoE skills are a must

As the Demi-Fiend frequently calls on random allies to assist in the fight, demons who have strong AoE attacks, both physical and elemental, will be able to constantly wipe out the Demi-Fiend’s party while at the same time whittling down his health.

Demons like Baal, Odin, and Amon are particularly quite effective in this fight. However, solely relying on them is not an entirely good idea.

As mentioned, players will frequently need to switch out demons, and the fight can easily get out of hand after the slightest of missteps.

Hence, having level 99 versions of demons like Beelzebub, Demeter, Abdiel, and Nuwa as a backup can indeed prove to be beneficial.

5) Expect to die a lot

In Normal and Hard difficulty, it’s not entirely possible to get the Demi-Fiend fight right on the very first attempt. Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will need to do a lot of trial and error with the fight and get to know the encounter by heart.

RNG will also play a big role during this fight, making things more beneficial for the Nahobino and its party or exceedingly more difficult.

So while it’s easy to get disheartened with the seemingly insurmountable odds that the Demi-Fiend brings to the fight, it’s important to keep grinding out the fight over and over again, as this is not an encounter that players are expected to overcome right away.

Disclaimer: As there is no definite way to go about the Demi-Fiend encounter in Shin Megami Tensei 5 on the Normal and Hard difficulty, we would love it if players shared their feedback and experience of the fight in the comments section and the party they used to take him down.

