Nuwa in Shin Megami Tensei 5: How to fuse, weakness, base stats, and more

In “New Game”, Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will only encounter Lady Nuwa as a mandatory boss, who gatekeeps and acts as a skill-checker to see if players are able to pick up the various mechanics of the game.

However, it’s only during NG+1 (New Game+) that they will be able to fuse her and make her a part of the party.

Lady Nuwa is a special fusion and will require three specific demons to make when players are in the World of Shadows. Additionally, Shin Megami Tensei 5 offers a more powerful version of her as well, called Lady Nuwa A (snake form), where she receives additional stats and skills as well as the ultimate attack Sacrifice of Clay +7.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 players can learn about the ways to fuse Lady Nuwa and some of the base stats and abilities that she comes with below.

How to get Lady Nuwa in Shin Megami Tensei 5

As mentioned previously, Nuwa can only be acquired during New Game+ of Shin Megami Tensei 5, and she is a part of the special fusion process in the game.

To make a base level 80 Nuwa, players will be required to fuse Huang Long, Arahabaki, and Quetzalcoatl.

However, for Lady Nuwa A, which is the snake form, players will need four demons for the fusion instead of three. For the more powerful level 89 form, the following demons will need to be fused together: Nuwa, Hydra, Ananta, and Yamata-no-Orochi. The base Nuwa will be required to fuse the snake version in Shin Megami Tensei 5.

Lady Nuwa's stats and weaknesses

Nuwa’s base stats as an ally will be significantly different than what it was when she faced players as a boss early on in the narrative.

When fused, Nuwa will have the following parameters:

Compendium cost: 66000

66000 HP: 438

438 MP: 455

455 Strength: 63

63 Vitality: 52

52 Magic: 70

70 Agility: 44

44 Luck: 50

Lady Nuwa Skills in Shin Megami Tensei 5:

Dancing Strike (21 MP): Deals 3 hits of medium physical damage to 1 foe and has a high crit. It’s an innate skill acquired at rank 99.

Deals 3 hits of medium physical damage to 1 foe and has a high crit. It’s an innate skill acquired at rank 99. Floral Gust +4 (48 MP cost): Medium Force damage over 2-5 hits on multiple foes. It’s an innate skill unlocked at rank 12

Medium Force damage over 2-5 hits on multiple foes. It’s an innate skill unlocked at rank 12 Diamrita +2 (24 MP cost): Applies Diarama heal and Patra on 1 ally. The innate skill is acquired at rank 6.

Applies Diarama heal and Patra on 1 ally. The innate skill is acquired at rank 6. Mana Aid (Auto ability): Nuwa recovers MP after each battle. Acquired at level 81, rank 1.

Nuwa recovers MP after each battle. Acquired at level 81, rank 1. Killing Winds +4 (52 MP): Heavy Force damage with Pierce on 1 foe, acquired at rank 13, level 82.

Heavy Force damage with Pierce on 1 foe, acquired at rank 13, level 82. High Force Pleroma (auto ability): all of Nuwa’s Force abilities do 1.5 times the damage. Unlocked at rank 1 level 83.

all of Nuwa’s Force abilities do 1.5 times the damage. Unlocked at rank 1 level 83. Waters of Youth (1CC cost): Completely recovers her HP and MP

Lady Nuwa’s weaknesses and resistances in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Weakness: Fire

Repel: Force

Force Resist: Dark, Electric

Null: Charm

Skill Affinities:

Physical: +2

+2 Fire: -5

-5 Force: +4

+4 Heal: +2

Lady Nuwa A base stats in Shin Megami Tensei 5:

Price: 81210

81210 HP: 502

502 MP: 522

522 Strength: 44

44 Vitality: 65

65 Magic: 105

105 Agility: 60

60 Luck: 74

Lady Nuwa A skill in Shin Megami Tensei 5:

Thunder Reign +3 (50 MP cost) : Deals medium electric damage to all foes, can hit 2-5 times. This is an innate skill.

: Deals medium electric damage to all foes, can hit 2-5 times. This is an innate skill. Killing Wind +7 (44 MP cost): Deals heavy Force damage with Pierce on 1 foe. Available at fusion rank 13, and is an innate skill.

Deals heavy Force damage with Pierce on 1 foe. Available at fusion rank 13, and is an innate skill. Sacrifice of Clay +7 (34 MP cost): Deals heavy force damage to all foes and applies Tarunda and Rakunda. Acquired at rank 99 and is an innate skill.

Deals heavy force damage to all foes and applies Tarunda and Rakunda. Acquired at rank 99 and is an innate skill. Diarahan +3 (26 MP cost): Completely recovers the HP of one ally. Innate skill acquired at rank 7.

Completely recovers the HP of one ally. Innate skill acquired at rank 7. Ice Age +2 (56 MP cost): Deals heavy Ice damage to 1 foe. Acquired at rank 13 and level 90.

Deals heavy Ice damage to 1 foe. Acquired at rank 13 and level 90. Narukami +3 (54 MP cost): Heavy Electric damage with piercing on one foe. Acquired at rank 13 level 91.

Heavy Electric damage with piercing on one foe. Acquired at rank 13 level 91. Drain Phys (passive skill): Drains physical damage and acquired at rank 1 level 92.

Drains physical damage and acquired at rank 1 level 92. Waters of Youth (1CC cost): Completely recovers her HP and MP.

Lady Nuwav A’s weaknesses and resistances in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Weakness: Fire

Fire Repel: Force

Force Resist: Dark, Electric

Dark, Electric Null: Charm

Skill Affinities:

Fire: -6

-6 Ice: +2

+2 Electric: +3

+3 Force: +7

+7 Light: -3

-3 Dark: -3

-3 Heal: +3

