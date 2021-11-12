Shin Megami Tensei 5 guide: How to unlock Demon Fusion and the Demon Compendium 

Demon negotiations and Demon Fusions have been a core part of the Shin Megami Tensei mainline series ever since the franchise began with Digital Devil Summoner: Megami Tensei.

However, unlike its predecessors, Demon Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei 5 works a bit differently and there is no Jakyou Manor or Cathedral of Shadows for returning players to look forward to.

To unlock both Demon Fusion and Demon Compendium, players will first need to overcome the Abscess encounter.

Meeting Sophia in the Realm of Shadows will not automatically unlock these features. There will be a few things that will be made accessible. However, getting fusion and access to the compendium will only come after the first Abscess and reaching the Leyline.

Upon completing this, Sophia will be notifying players that the Dyad Fusion has been unlocked as soon as they reach the Realm of Shadows. Dyad Fusions will be the first basic type of fusion that players will learn, and it will automatically provide access to the Demon Compendium.

Types of Demon Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei 5

There are primarily 4 types of Demon Fusions in Shin Megami Tensei 5:

Dyad Fusion: It is the first and most basic form of fusion that players will learn in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Through this, they will be able to fuse one demon with another, but only if they are in the player’s party or stock.

It is the first and most basic form of fusion that players will learn in Shin Megami Tensei 5. Through this, they will be able to fuse one demon with another, but only if they are in the player’s party or stock. Reverse Fusion: This is one of the quality-of-life features that has been added to Shin Megami Tensei 5. It has made the game more accessible to Persona fans, and players who are new to the mainline series. It shows players the final resulting demon, along with the demons that they will need to sacrifice to create them.

This is one of the quality-of-life features that has been added to Shin Megami Tensei 5. It has made the game more accessible to Persona fans, and players who are new to the mainline series. It shows players the final resulting demon, along with the demons that they will need to sacrifice to create them. Reverse Compendium Fusion: Though it works a lot like reverse fusion, it is not restricted to the demons in the player’s party itself. They can use the very same feature on demons that they have registered in their compendium as well.

Though it works a lot like reverse fusion, it is not restricted to the demons in the player’s party itself. They can use the very same feature on demons that they have registered in their compendium as well. Special Fusion: This is the more complicated fusion feature that has existed not just in the mainline Shin Megami Tensei series, but in Persona as well. By using this method players can create very powerful demons, who cannot be made otherwise via the Dyad method.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 is finally on sale for the Nintendo Switch, and it’s gearing up to become the biggest and most accessible mainline title of the franchise.

