Jack Frost in Shin Megami Tensei 5: How to fuse, weakness, base stats, and more

Jack Frost has been a corporate mascot for Atlus as well as one of the most recognized demons in their Shin Megami Tensei for years now.

He is highly sought after by players, even though he is not exactly a high-level demon. However, he is quite useful during the mid-game mark, and the Ice and Light attack that he is able to wield comes in handy during a lot of encounters.

Jack Frost is one of the more readily available demons in Shin Megami Tensei 5, and there are a variety of ways that players will be able to get their hands on the Fairy Demon.

Today’s article will take a closer look at Jack Frost and talk about how to fuse him, along with his base stats, as well as his resistances.

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Jack Frost guide

1) How to get Jack Frost in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

Like most other games in the MegaTen series, Jack Frost can be acquired by either Demon Negotiations or Fusion.

In Shin Megami Tensei 5, Jack Frost encounters are much more frequent in the East section of Shinagawa, and players will be able to directly recruit him to the party after a successful Demon Negotiation.

When it comes to fusing Jack Frost in the World of Shadows, players can go about it in a few different ways. Jack Frost can be obtained by fusing Legion with Kaya-no-Hime, Koppa Tengu, or Sudama. Legion is the key component here, and it’s advisable that players combine him with the demon that will benefit their party the most.

Which of the three players choose to fuze with Legion will determine Jack Frost's skills, and the ultimate aim should always be to make a well-rounded party.

2) Jack Frost’s base stats and weakness in Shin Megami Tensei 5

Keeping in line with his representation in the other MegaTen games, Jack Frost is weak to Fire and Charm spells in Shin Megami Tensei 5 as well, with absorption to Ice. He has no other weakness or resistance to the different types of damage sources in the game.

Jack Frost base stats:

Alignment: Neutral

Neutral Compendium Base Price: 1250

1250 HP: 119

119 MP: 153

153 Base Level: 25

25 Strength: 14

14 Magic: 15

15 Vitality: 29

29 Agility: 21

21 Luck: 21

Jack Frost base skills:

Resist Light (Passive): Halves the damage of light attacks on him and is an innate skill available from Rank 1

Halves the damage of light attacks on him and is an innate skill available from Rank 1 Jack Bufula +4 (Ice attack, 15 MP cost): Deals medium Ice damage to a single enemy, and casts Rakunda, but is available from Level 16.

Deals medium Ice damage to a single enemy, and casts Rakunda, but is available from Level 16. Ice Breath +4 (20 MP cost): Light Ice damage to random enemies, and can hit from 2 to 5 times. Available from fusion rank 5 and demon level 20.

Light Ice damage to random enemies, and can hit from 2 to 5 times. Available from fusion rank 5 and demon level 20. Mahama +2 (Light attack, 21 MP cost): Deals minimal damage to all enemies with a chance to cause instant death to those enemies who are weak to Light. Available from fusion rank 5 and demon level 21.

Deals minimal damage to all enemies with a chance to cause instant death to those enemies who are weak to Light. Available from fusion rank 5 and demon level 21. Ice Block (Support Skill, 40 MP cost): Jack frost nullifies the next Ice attack. Acquired at fusion rank 8 and demon level 40.

Jack frost nullifies the next Ice attack. Acquired at fusion rank 8 and demon level 40. Fairy Banquet (Support Skill, 1cc cost): Increase all allies’ attack, defense, and hit/evade power to the max for 3 turns. Acquired at fusion rank 50.

3) Most notable demons that Jack Frost can be fused into in Shin Megami Tensei 5?

Hariti and Parvati in Shin Megami Tensei 5 (Images via Shin Megami Tensei)

While Jack Frost can be fused into a lot of demons in Shin Megami Tensei 5, the two recommended ones are to use him for getting Hariti and Parvati. For the former, he will need to fuse with Manananggal and for the latter, he will need to fuse with Archangel.

