Shin Megami Tensei 5: All Aogami Essence locations revealed

The “Essence" system in Shin Megami Tensei 5 is an excellent way of empowering both the demons in the party as well as the Nahobino.

Demon Essences are an integral part of the fusion system and allow players to teach the resulting demon skills which they otherwise would not learn through leveling up.

While some Demon Essences are great for creating a well-balanced party, Aogami Essence, on the other hand, is primarily used to help the Nahobino scale, and give it exclusive skills to make difficult encounters significantly easier.

However, it’s not easy to come across Aogami Essences in Shin Megami Tensei 5, and the open-world structure makes it quite difficult to obtain these highly coveted power-ups.

This article will showcase all locations where players can come across an Aogami Essence and hyper-boost their protagonist.

All Aogami Essence locations in Shin Megami Tensei 5

#1. First Aogami Essence: Type 1

image via Game8.co

The first Aogami Essence in Shin Megami Tensei 5 can be found towards the East of Hamamatsucho Leyline. Players will need to cross the first highway and climb up the platforms. There, they will find a Treasure Box, destroying which will provide them with the Essence.

#2. Second Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

Shin Megami Tensei 5 players can find the second Aogami Essence towards the West of Nagatacho Leyline. There will be three Treasure Boxes present at the location, and one of them will contain the second Essence.

#3. Third Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

The third Aogami Essence is present in the Tennozu Isle Leyline, and players will need to head north to find a Treasure Box for the Essence.

#4. Fourth Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

For this one, Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will need to start from the Konan 3rd Block Leyline and cross the railroad heading towards the southern part of the map. There will be an area to drop down towards the east, which leads to the Container Yard. Upon drop down, there will be a Treasure Box with the Essence.

#5. Fifth Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

For the fifth Essence, players will need to head southeast from the Shinagawa Station Leyline, and move along the river towards the waterfall. They will then be required to climb onto the hill and destroy the Treasure Box there for the Essence.

#6. Sixth Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

The Treasure Box for the Sixth Aogami Essence is located towards the northeast of Sukiyabashi Leyline, where players will need to move slightly towards the northwestern direction upon reaching the highway.

Then going east from the highway, they will need to turn southeast again when near the end, and then go straight until they reach a building. After reaching the building, a turn to the left will bring players to a cliff, where they will find a Treasure Box below.

#7. Seventh Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

From the Kanda Shrine Leyline warp point, Shin Megami Tensei 5 players will need to drop down from the cliff towards the south, where they will find the seventh Treasure Box for the Aogami Essence.

#8. Eighth Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

Players can get to this Treasure Box by climbing the platforms near the Otemachi Leyline, and the Essence will be there at the end of the path.

#9. Ninth Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

Shin Megami Tensei players will need to head west from the Shinobazu Pond Leyline, take the right path of the fork to reach a pond and then enter it.

From there, they will need to go east on the highway, and then turn southeast towards the end and go straight. A Treasure Box will be waiting for them with the ninth Essence.

#10. 10th Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

Shin Megami Tensei 5 players can reach the Treasure Box for the tenth Essence by heading west of the Komagata Leyline. They will be required to reach the back of the building there to obtain their objective.

#11. 11th Aogami Essence

image via Game8.co

For the final Treasure Box Essence, players will need to climb around the block on the left after going east from the Asakusa Leyline. There, they will find the 11th Essence.

Other ways of acquiring Aogami Essence in Shin Megami Tensei 5

It’s important to note that hunting Treasure Boxes is not the only way to obtain Aogami Essence. While they are primarily acquired like this, the alternate method that players can employ is via the Quest Navigator.

The navigator at certain times can lead the Nahobnio to an Aogami Essence. However, it’s a rare occurrence and highly unreliable.

