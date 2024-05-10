All new confirmed features coming to Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Atlus has revealed a multitude of new features for the definitive release of Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance, proving that it's more than just a remaster. From new story mode, new demon encounters, and a revamped combat system that promises to make this post-apocalyptic Tokyo adventure wilder than ever, Vengeance has a lot going for it.

Grab your demons and get ready to move out, because we will dive deeper and list all the new Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance features that Atlus just unleashed.

All new features coming to Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

SMT 5 Vengeance is set to release in June 2024, and with each passing day, Atlus is revealing more features that will be featured in this definitive edition of Shin Megami Tensei 5. We will dissect these new gameplay mechanics and features below.

Story mode

The story will be divided into two routes. (Image via ATLUS)

The adventure of Nahobino will be divided into two routes. You will have the old route, Cannon of Creation which will tell the original story of SMT V, and the new one Cannon of Vengeance will dive into a completely different storyline. Nahobino will also get new powers, face new challenges, and meet new friends along the way in the Cannon of Vengeance route.

New demons

New demons designed by Masayuki Doi will make their debut. (Image via Atlus)

Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance is set to bring over 270 demons to the game whom you will encounter as you explore the various parts of Da'at. Some of these will be completely new demons to the franchise, and some of them will be old foes we have encountered in other games.

Additional features coming to Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance

Nahobino can converse with Demons and companions in certain places. (Image via ATLUS)

Magatushi Skills: New types of abilities that can be performed by certain demons. Based on your party composition, you will be able to perform different Magatushi skills.

New types of abilities that can be performed by certain demons. Based on your party composition, you will be able to perform different Magatushi skills. Innate Skills: Demons will come with a new set of Innate skills.

Demons will come with a new set of Innate skills. Magatushi Demons: New powerful foes whom you will encounter randomly. They will drop incense when you defeat them.

New powerful foes whom you will encounter randomly. They will drop incense when you defeat them. Magatushi Rails: A new system that will allow you to quickly traverse the terrain of Da'at.

A new system that will allow you to quickly traverse the terrain of Da'at. Demon Haunts: You will be able to talk and grow close with your demons and human partners in certain locations. Additionally, you can talk with Aogami to make Nahobino more powerful.

You will be able to talk and grow close with your demons and human partners in certain locations. Additionally, you can talk with Aogami to make Nahobino more powerful. Guest characters: Human companions will fight alongside you in Cannon of Vengeance.

Human companions will fight alongside you in Cannon of Vengeance. Level Cap unlock: You will be able to ascend demons to a max limit of 150 after fulfilling certain conditions.

You will be able to ascend demons to a max limit of 150 after fulfilling certain conditions. Virtual Trainer: New training mode where you can test out Nahobino's abilities.

New training mode where you can test out Nahobino's abilities. Demifiend: Demifiend will join your party when you defeat him.

Demifiend will join your party when you defeat him. Consecutive encounters: Enemy reinforcements will appear in battle when you are chasing multiple foes. Consecutive encounters will also grant more EXP and Macca.

Enemy reinforcements will appear in battle when you are chasing multiple foes. Consecutive encounters will also grant more EXP and Macca. Variations in Demon conversation: Demons will challenge you with surprise quizzes and can escape with your gifts.

Demifiend joins the action in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. (Image via ATLUS)

Adjustment to "Mercy": Demons will often beg for Mercy during encounters. You can also demand Miracle Incense from them.

Demons will often beg for Mercy during encounters. You can also demand Miracle Incense from them. Stat reset items for Nahobino: You will be able to reshuffle the Parameters for Nahobino's stats in Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance using the "New Testament Tablet".

You will be able to reshuffle the Parameters for Nahobino's stats in Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance using the "New Testament Tablet". Dyad Compendium Fusion : Can fuse demons in your possession with the ones in the compendium.

: Can fuse demons in your possession with the ones in the compendium. Expansion on Fusion Accidents: More demons have been added.

More demons have been added. New Area - Shinjuku Ward: Atlus has added a new area of Shinjuku Ward to Da'at

Atlus has added a new area of Shinjuku Ward to Da'at New Dungeon - Shakan: A new dungeon has been added for the Cannon of Vengeance route.

A new dungeon has been added for the Cannon of Vengeance route. Aogami Husks : Aogami-type Type Essences can be collected from Aogami Husks in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. These will be respawned after a bit of time.

: Aogami-type Type Essences can be collected from Aogami Husks in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. These will be respawned after a bit of time. Abscess Obstruction removed: You can now view the entire map without having to destroy the Abscess.

You can now view the entire map without having to destroy the Abscess. Fewer Flying Demon encounters: Flying demon attacks will always take place within a certain frame.

Flying demon attacks will always take place within a certain frame. Expanded range for obtainable relics : The range has been increased by 2x.

: The range has been increased by 2x. Added height differentiation in the map : Maps will have different color coding representing different floors.

: Maps will have different color coding representing different floors. Additional quest navigators: Quest Navigation demons have been increased from 6 to 17.

Quest Navigation demons have been increased from 6 to 17. Quest Navigators now has highlights: A pillar of light will emerge from Quest Navigators when they are moving.

A pillar of light will emerge from Quest Navigators when they are moving. First Strike Adjustment: You can gain an advantage over the enemy even though they have detected you by striking them from behind.

You can gain an advantage over the enemy even though they have detected you by striking them from behind. Miracle On/Off function: Some Miracles can be turned on or off.

Some Miracles can be turned on or off. Tutorial Recap: You will be able to read any tutorial you have missed.

You will be able to read any tutorial you have missed. Additional sub-quests: A new set of side quests has been added to increase variety in gameplay.

A new set of side quests has been added to increase variety in gameplay. Side quests will have destination indications: Side quest objective location will be displayed on the map.

Certain systems received massive overhauls in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. (Image via ATLUS)

Mitigation on level difference adjustments : A new set of balancing changes to make the combat more enjoyable.

: A new set of balancing changes to make the combat more enjoyable. Auto Skill: A new feature where your party will automatically use skills that the enemies are weak to during auto battles in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

A new feature where your party will automatically use skills that the enemies are weak to during auto battles in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Expansion of control options : More options for controller and keyboard/ mouse adjustments in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

: More options for controller and keyboard/ mouse adjustments in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Expanded options for graphics : More options for visuals such as being able to adjust brightness, contrast, etc..

: More options for visuals such as being able to adjust brightness, contrast, etc.. Double speed settings: Will play skill cutscenes at 2x speed, speeding up your gameplay in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

Will play skill cutscenes at 2x speed, speeding up your gameplay in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Information on Character Essence: Added a feature where if you hover over a demon, you will be able to tell if you have obtained their essence or not.

Added a feature where if you hover over a demon, you will be able to tell if you have obtained their essence or not. Enhancements to the Essence Screen: You can now search for essences by the skill you want. Also added a marker behind Essences that can be purchased.

You can now search for essences by the skill you want. Also added a marker behind Essences that can be purchased. Essence sorting function: Essences can now be sorted by category.

Essences can now be sorted by category. Receiving gifts or learning skills via fusions: Demons will now be able to gift and learn new skills when they level up via fusion.

Demons will now be able to gift and learn new skills when they level up via fusion. Compendium Enhancements: Demon Compendium data can be: "Original" or "Custom"

Demon Compendium data can be: "Original" or "Custom" Estoma Field: The skill to avoid demon encounters will no longer be affected by the New Moon and instead of consuming MP, it will now consume Magatushi.

The skill to avoid demon encounters will no longer be affected by the New Moon and instead of consuming MP, it will now consume Magatushi. Addition of "Sky View" : Gives you a bird's eye view to scout your surroundings

: Gives you a bird's eye view to scout your surroundings Landmark function: You can now place markers on your desired location in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

HEE HO (Image via ATLUS)

Toggling Map Icons: You can now turn certain map icons on or off.

You can now turn certain map icons on or off. Recommended level for Subquests: Subquests will have a recommended level marker in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

Subquests will have a recommended level marker in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Minimap rotation: Minimap will now rotate based on your camera.

Minimap will now rotate based on your camera. Transmission through obstacles: You will be able to see through certain obstacles based on your camera.

Batch use of Growth items: Growth items can be selected en masse.

Growth items can be selected en masse. Improved experience items: You can now level up immediately when you use experience items in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance.

You can now level up immediately when you use experience items in Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance. Save anywhere: You can save anywhere while exploring Da'at.

You can save anywhere while exploring Da'at. Godborn difficulty: Shin Megami Tensei 5 Vengeance's NG+ will have a new Godborn difficulty mode that will make the experience extremely challenging.

Atlus is going big this year, with three massive releases that are set to launch throughout 2024, which started with the release of Persona 3 Reload back in February 2024.