Avowed Escape Plan quest guide: All choices explained

Escape Plan is another Avowed side quest with multiple outcomes. It takes place in Dawnshore, where you will meet a young couple, Leoflaed and Glaedwine. They will ask for your help to secure medical supplies and safe passage out of the city. The pair have a troubled past, and Aedryan authorities are closing in on them. It is up to your envoy to either help them or be a law-abiding citizen by reporting them to the authorities.

This article covers how to trigger Escape Plan from the beginning, where to find the land deeds and medical supplies, the couple, and its multiple endings. It is worth noting that once you have made your choice, there are no second chances, and you must live with the aftermath.

How do you start the Escape Plan side quest in Avowed?

At this point, your envoy has made a name for themselves and is somewhat popular (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Escape Plan side quest in Avowed, step outside towards the left of Liviana's Clinic at Southern Paradis. After a brief cutscene of being resurrected, you will spawn there and meet Remei Gardiola, who will try to get your attention. Approach her and initiate a conversation.

Remei will start talking about your recent activities and mention a young couple she is trying to help escape.

If you agree to help her, Remei will assign two objectives: finding a medicinal herb that can restore eyesight known as Ondra's Kiss and recovering a land deed for the couple to live happily on Thirdborn. This is where you can meet Captain Ngunu for another lengthy side quest.

Once all is said and done, you must secure Ondra's Kiss near Yellowband Camp and the Watcher's Mirror. You will know you are close once you see a massive skeleton of a dragon as a landmark.

There is no shortage of landmarks in Avowed (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

After securing Ondra's Kiss, you can find the land deeds at Paradis around the Pearl District. The deed can be looted from a dead body, which is ominous, and you will receive some XP points.

At least you won't be in a foot chase to secure some land deeds (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

The body is located at the upper levels and will not be hard to miss. It has blue skin, and you can see a trail of blood that will take you to the body.

Once both quest items are in your possession, meet the young couple at Shantytown. Leoflaed will explain that Glaedwine has lost his sight, which is what the herb is for, and mention that they have killed someone before in self-defense and the authorities have been hounding them ever since. They will ask you for one last favor: to contact the smugglers who agreed to escort them to Thirdborn.

Unfortunately, the smugglers have increased their prices, and the couple needs someone to help them renegotiate.

Leoflaed and Glaedwine are just trying to run from their past (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Alternatively, you can stop doing strangers some favors and report them to the local authorities.

Should you snitch on the couple to the authorities?

While it would be easier to end the questline by reporting the couple to Captain Aelfyr at Paradis Hightown, your companions will not be happy about your decision to trade lives for gold and petty XP points. Captain Aelfyr will thank you for your concern and pay a generous finder's fee for your troubles.

If you decide to rat out Glaedwine and Leoflaed to Captain Aelfyr, your efforts to find Ondra's Kiss and the land deeds at Thirdborn would have been for nothing, and the captain would send some men to pick up the refugees. The couple will be apprehended and likely executed shortly after, and the side quest will conclude.

Encourage the smugglers to reconsider

If you want to help Glaedwine and Leoflaed, you can do them a favor by talking to the smugglers. The smugglers have set up shop near Dehengen's Cottage, and you will not have trouble locating this spot once you accomplish the Cabin Fever side quest. They have a small dock, and you can start talking to Captain Soldis and Ilora.

Captain Soldis and Ilora can be convinced to honor their initial deal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

If you save Ilora during the tutorial, she will repay the kind gesture and convince Soldis to reconsider. Return to the couple and inform them of your recent business dealings, and you will receive the following rewards:

2 Paradisian Ladder

10 Softwood Branch

392 XP

10 Iron Chunk

10 Pelt

Captain Soldis and Ilora will take the couple to Thirdborn for free, and the side quest will be concluded.

