Avowed - One Last Drink quest walkthrough 

One Last Drink is a side quest in Avowed set in the Shatterscarp area. You are tasked with finding various sailors and convincing them to rejoin the fold, and while it may seem straightforward, these sailors can be difficult to track across the sandy desert. This article will cover all the locations of the missing sailors, what enemy types you can expect, and the best dialogue options to convince them.

This is one of the more time-consuming side quests since each sailor is far from the others, and most sailors are not easy to find. Expect to fight a handful of enemies along the way, but you will receive the Ring of Prosperity’s Fortune as a reward for your troubles.

How to start the One Last Drink side quest in Avowed

You must first find Captain Ngunu to start this side quest (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

To start the One Last Drink side quest in Avowed, you must find Captain Ngunu at the Swordfish Tavern in Thirdborn. The captain will begin to regale you with his previous expeditions and wish to share one last drink with his crewmates. The conversation will then shift towards the captain asking you for a favor to track down his sailors and pass on his invitation for a short reunion.

If you agree to grant the captain his wish to share one last drink with his crewmates, he will tell you about their last known locations. This side quest takes across the Shatterscarp region and is not meant for tourists unfamiliar with the harsh desert conditions.

Before setting out, you must be prepared to fight enemies ranging from beetles, priests, barbarians, soldiers, and even mini-bosses.

Where to find Ruanga

This sailor is the hardest to find, so it would be a good idea to go after them first. After speaking with Captain Ngunu, the sailor's locations will be marked on your map; however, it does not show their specific location, and it is up to you to find them.

Ruanga is is an abandoned mine area located at the Ancient Lake Bed on the north. The mine does not have a main entrance and you must find a way to get in.

Ruanga can be found within the abandoned mines (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

The most convenient way is to head to the west side. You will see a small opening and you can spot wooden boards you should use as a landmark. As soon as you enter, you will encounter a handful of beetles that you must kill to advance. After killing the enemies, you will see a slope and an entrance blocked by a wooden barrier; destroy it enter the tiny hole, and then ascend. Ruanga will be waiting outside the small opening.

You should always keep your guard up in Avowed (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

There are a few ways this conversation will go. If you find the other sailors first, you can tell Ruanga that you convinced the others about the reunion. Regardless, she will not believe you and reveal that Ngunu is hunting them to tie loose ends.

Ruanga revealed that she and another sailor stole from him, and Ngunu wants them dead. After speaking with Ruanga, you can proceed to find the other two.

Where to find Kowha

Kowhe isn't the hardest sailor to find, but convincing him requires you to kill a few enemies (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

While Kowha is not as hard to find as their fellow sailor at the abandoned mines, some enemies will be in your way. You can find Kowha in a hidden settlement at Shark’s Teeth on the north side of Shatterscarp. As soon as you find Kowha on top of the stairs, he will ask you a quick favor to kill all the Dreamthralls in the area.

After you clear the settlement of Dreamthralls, Kowha will talk about his past adventures with Captain Ngunu. He will tell you he would consider joining the reunion if you speak to Tauwe.

Kowhe shares Ruanga’s reluctance and is skeptical about his former captain’s invitation. He will tell you about his attempt on their lives for a deal that went south before they went their separate ways.

Where to find Tauwe

Unlike Ruanga and Kowhe, who need more convincing, Tauwe is the easiest to convince and is happy to reunite with their former captain. You can find Tauwe at a settlement northeast of Thirdborn in the Sand Sea Oasis. If you meet this sailor first, he will then tell you about the locations of his former crewmates.

Tauwe doesn't need much convincing for one last drink (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Once all is said and done, return to Thirdborn and find Captain Ngunu at the Tavern.

One Last Drink

Kowhe and Tauwe accepted Captain Ngunu’s invitation, and you can find all of them on the tavern’s upper floor. The barkeep will ask you to carry their drinks upstairs, and you can see the three sailors talk for a while. Ruanga is nowhere to be seen, but that shouldn’t be a surprise considering her story. Captain Ngunu, Tauwe, and Kowhe grabbed one drink and took one last toast for old-time’s sake.

Shortly after drinking, Kowhe collapsed and died on the tavern floor, which proves Ruanga was right and made the smart move of not attending the reunion. Captain Ngunu exploited Kowhe’s allergy to rum and used it to gain revenge for crossing him before.

Captain Ngunu will reward you with the Ring of Prosperity’s Fortune and XP for reuniting him with his men and doing all the heavy lifting by seeking them out of their hiding places.

This side quest may take a while, but the ring makes up for the time and effort (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

This powerful item can help you deliver critical damage based on your character’s wealth. Side quests in Avowed are great opportunities to discover powerful items and explore the world.

Avowed is available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

