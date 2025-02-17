Avowed: How to get the Philosopher's Riddle Unique greatsword

Avowed has a handful of powerful weapons to acquire in your playthrough, but not all of them are a walk in the park. In this article, we will be taking a closer look at the Philosopher's Riddle, a powerful great sword that can deal an insane amount of damage to any enemy. However, the developers have cleverly placed this weapon in an area that would be hard to reach.

To get the Philosopher's Riddle, you should master different combat styles, and this article will break down what type of enemies you may encounter throughout your trek.

Where to find the Philosopher's Riddle in Avowed?

This unique, great sword is worth the hassle (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Philosopher's Riddle is located at Castol's Folly, an island southeast of Paradis. Once you set foot on the island, you will spot a tall structure on the northwest side, and the great sword is ripe for the taking. It is worth noting that it will be difficult for you to explore the island if you are inexperienced and don't have the proper gear and equipment to take on most of the inhabitants.

To reach the tall structure, you must do some platforming. The developers wanted the player base to exert effort to acquire this powerful two-handed weapon, and you will likely feel satisfied after you defeat everything standing in your way and once the great sword is in your possession.

Castol's Folly has no shortage of aggressive smugglers, lackeys, and apprentices. Some enemies lurk on the island and don't take kindly to outsiders trespassing in their territory. The further you progress, the harder it will be to keep up against stronger enemies, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to pack some healing items for the road.

Other resources are hidden at Castol's Folly

Before grabbing the weapon, you can freely explore the island and see what else you can collect. Snoop around the structure, and you will come across a chest with some adra — a rare resource used to upgrade the rarity of certain weapons and armor pieces — and other resources, such as Silver Fenning and Primal Flame. It pays off to pump the brakes to explore and not rush through areas.

Exploring Castor's Folly is like killing two birds with one stone (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

You can acquire more Adra by accomplishing side quests, looting chests, or defeating powerful enemies. To improve the power output of the Philosopher's Riddle, you will have to do some grinding and collect a handful of Adra. You won't be able to do much without Adra since the weapon upgrade mechanic is built around this rare resource.

You can upgrade this unique greatsword on a workbench with the necessary resources and gold. To upgrade the Philosopher's Riddle, you will need the following upgrade materials:

Gold

Primal Rock

Spider Leg

Ogre Blood

Spirit Residue

The Philosopher's Riddle is a force to be reckoned with

This unique great sword can deal impressive damage, but it can be a drag to carry around (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Philosopher's Riddle is a two-handed great sword, which says a lot about the weapon's size and weight. Each swing can drain your stamina bar but can knock down enemies and deal great damage; unfortunately, this does leave your envoy susceptible to back-to-back attacks. It can help protect you from danger by blocking without losing much stamina.

This great sword can inflict poison effect status on whoever is on the receiving end and can increase your attack damage after performing a full combo without being interrupted by incoming attacks.

To better understand the destructive capabilities of this two-handed great sword, here are the full stats:

Physical Damage: 284

Stun: 260

Stamina Cost: 20

Critical Hit Chance: 3%

The fun doesn't end here, especially with two upgrade paths for this weapon. The Philosopher's Riddle has two enchantments; you can go with the Cutting Retort or Overwhelming Argument. It is worth noting that you can only select one enchantment, and there will be no do-overs or second chances.

Both are excellent choices but with minor differences. For Overwhelming Argument, you will receive a 25% increase in attack speed for 10 seconds. Meanwhile, Cutting Retort allows you to deal with high stun attacks with bleed accumulation on the side. Choose wisely and select the enchantment that best accommodates your playstyle.

