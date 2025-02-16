Avowed: How to get Anextli's Grimoire (and Pyromancer's Key)

Anextli's Grimoire is the earliest unique Grimoire you can get in Avowed, and what's more, the same location gets you the Pyromancer's Key. While it doesn't have any unique effects, this Grimoire is a good early pick-up for an early spellsword build, as two of its four spells are a perfect fit for that playstyle.

It's hidden a bit off the beaten path, though. So, we have prepared this guide to help you access a decent early Grimoire and some extra materials with the Pyromancer's Cache on the side.

Where to find Anextli's Grimoire in Avowed

Both the Anextli's Grimoire and the Pyromancer's Key can be found on a cliff overlooking Berath's Gateway. To get here, the closest starting point is the Dehengen's Cottage fast travel beacon in Dawnshore (you'll probably have it unlocked from the Cabin Fever quest).

This is right ahead of the cabin (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Looking away from the front door of Dehengen's Cottage, follow the bridge, jump the gap, and then take the bridge to the left. If you haven't come to this area before, there are some hostile highwaymen here.

There are some hooligans here (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Afterward, look towards the east, and proceed to the walkway along the cliff face to the right where you can make a jump.

The passage (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

Jump this gap, and follow the road to the left. Instead of taking the bridge you just passed under, head to the passage in the opposite direction (east). This will lead to a clearing, where you'll hear a wizard muttering to himself.

He'll blow himself up in his experimental spell, Morrowind-style. Both Anextli's Grimoire and the Pyromancer's Key can be found in this area.

Note that Anextli's Grimoire is nothing that special, as it has no unique effects. It's certainly not the best Grimoire in Avowed, so sinking your crafting resources into this is not recommended. It has the following spells:

Fan of Flames

Arcane Veil

Grimoire Snap (requires Grimoire Mastery I from Wizard tree)

Missile Salvo (requires Grimoire Mastery II from Wizard tree)

Where to use the Pyromancer's Key in Avowed

It's right there (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Pyromancer's Key opens a chest in Berath's Gateway. Fortunately, you can see the chest from the very place where you find the Key, by spotting the pair of tents up ahead.

To get there, start from the location of the Pyromancer's Key, jump down the rocks below to get to the graveyard (Berath's Gateway), then exit the graveyard, and head north along the wall till you find a camping site with two tents.

The Pyromancer's Cache doesn't have anything extraordinary, but just loot you'd expect of a regular purple chest — some coin and some crafting materials.

