Avowed: All missions list (Main Quests, Side Quests, Bounties, and Treasures)

Modified Feb 14, 2025 16:39 GMT
Avowed has much more quests than a AA-scoped RPG (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Avowed has over fifty missions in total. Leaving aside the critical path, the side-content is divvied up between miscellaneous quests, Treasure Hunts where you manually track some hidden stash from a vague sketch, and Bounties where you take down outlaws and creatures from a centralized bounty board. There is, of course, some unmarked content and loot scattered across the many regions of the Living Lands, but the quests mentioned below are the bread-and-butter of your adventure.

In this guide, we have listed all of the known missions in Avowed.

Note: This may not be a comprehensive list, and there may be some more relatively obscure side-content we haven't found yet. If we do, the list will be updated accordingly.

All Main Quests in Avowed

There are a total of nine Main Quests in Avowed (counting the prologue island):

As the critical path, all of these Main Quests are triggered automatically. However, there are big difficulty ramps between many of them, so you are expected to upgrade your equipment and complete some side objectives in between.

Still waiting for that one-third treasure map in Fior Mes Iverno (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

All side-content in Dawnshore

Dawnshore is the first area you hit after the tutorial island, and most of its Side Quests are picked up from Claviger's Landing, Paradis, and the separate Paradis Hightown regions.

Dawnshore Side Quests

Dawnshore Bounties

Dawnshore Treasure Maps

All side-content in Emerald Stair

Emerald Stair Side Quests

  • Battle Scars (Companion Quest for Kai)
  • Scofflaw’s Vase
  • A Relic from the Ashes
  • Debt of Blood
  • Food Theft
  • Missing Rangers
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair
  • The Sinkhole Stroll
  • Memory of the Deep
  • Totem of Defiance
Emerald Stair Bounties

  • The Trantons
  • Belderreno’s Lair
  • Delemgan
  • Old Nuna
  • Farm Xaurips

Emerald Stair Treasure Maps

  • Practical Pockets
  • Painter’s Regret
  • There's possibly a third treasure map, but we have yet to discover it

All side-content in Shatterscarp

Shatterscarp Side Quests

  • Fires in the Mine
  • First Contact with the Enemy
  • Home Sweet Home
  • Heart of Valor
  • Don’t Look Down
  • One Last Drink
  • The Wasteland Courier
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp
  • That Which Remains
  • Totem of Revelations

Shatterscarp Bounties

  • Captain Tago
  • Moi Piki
  • Kukae Maka
  • Koda and Dario
  • Xaurip Chief Grithin
Shatterscarp Treasure Maps

  • Robe of the Arcane Cheater
  • Seafarer’s Boots
  • Dead Man’s Mail

All side-content in Galawain's Tusks

Galawain's Tusks Side Quests

  • A Cure for Rage
  • A Home for outcasts
  • Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks
  • Homecoming
  • Boundaries of Antiquity

Galawain's Tusks Bounties

  • Mater Mare
  • Destul
  • Congasar and Crusta
  • Urvolnau
  • The Sporeking

Galawain's Tusks Treasure Maps

  • Ancient Arrowhead
  • My Loyal Shield
  • The Blade That Hungers

There are two areas (one of them a revisit to an old map) that we haven't mentioned in this article for spoiler reasons. Both are part of the main quests near the end of the game, but there's no marked side-content to be found there.

