Avowed: All missions list (Main Quests, Side Quests, Bounties, and Treasures)

Avowed has over fifty missions in total. Leaving aside the critical path, the side-content is divvied up between miscellaneous quests, Treasure Hunts where you manually track some hidden stash from a vague sketch, and Bounties where you take down outlaws and creatures from a centralized bounty board. There is, of course, some unmarked content and loot scattered across the many regions of the Living Lands, but the quests mentioned below are the bread-and-butter of your adventure.

In this guide, we have listed all of the known missions in Avowed.

Note: This may not be a comprehensive list, and there may be some more relatively obscure side-content we haven't found yet. If we do, the list will be updated accordingly.

All Main Quests in Avowed

There are a total of nine Main Quests in Avowed (counting the prologue island):

On Strange Shores

Message From Afar

An Untimely End

The Animancy Method

Ancient Soil

A Path to the Garden

Face Your Fears

Shadows of the Past

Our Dreams Divide Us All

As the critical path, all of these Main Quests are triggered automatically. However, there are big difficulty ramps between many of them, so you are expected to upgrade your equipment and complete some side objectives in between.

Still waiting for that one-third treasure map in Fior Mes Iverno (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

All side-content in Dawnshore

Dawnshore is the first area you hit after the tutorial island, and most of its Side Quests are picked up from Claviger's Landing, Paradis, and the separate Paradis Hightown regions.

Dawnshore Side Quests

Dawnshore Bounties

Dawnshore Treasure Maps

All side-content in Emerald Stair

Emerald Stair Side Quests

Battle Scars (Companion Quest for Kai)

Scofflaw’s Vase

A Relic from the Ashes

Debt of Blood

Food Theft

Missing Rangers

Mapping the Living Lands: Emerald Stair

The Sinkhole Stroll

Memory of the Deep

Totem of Defiance

Emerald Stair Bounties

The Trantons

Belderreno’s Lair

Delemgan

Old Nuna

Farm Xaurips

Emerald Stair Treasure Maps

Practical Pockets

Painter’s Regret

There's possibly a third treasure map, but we have yet to discover it

All side-content in Shatterscarp

Shatterscarp Side Quests

Fires in the Mine

First Contact with the Enemy

Home Sweet Home

Heart of Valor

Don’t Look Down

One Last Drink

The Wasteland Courier

Mapping the Living Lands: Shatterscarp

That Which Remains

Totem of Revelations

Shatterscarp Bounties

Captain Tago

Moi Piki

Kukae Maka

Koda and Dario

Xaurip Chief Grithin

Shatterscarp Treasure Maps

Robe of the Arcane Cheater

Seafarer’s Boots

Dead Man’s Mail

All side-content in Galawain's Tusks

Galawain's Tusks Side Quests

A Cure for Rage

A Home for outcasts

Mapping the Living Lands: Galawain’s Tusks

Homecoming

Boundaries of Antiquity

Galawain's Tusks Bounties

Mater Mare

Destul

Congasar and Crusta

Urvolnau

The Sporeking

Galawain's Tusks Treasure Maps

Ancient Arrowhead

My Loyal Shield

The Blade That Hungers

There are two areas (one of them a revisit to an old map) that we haven't mentioned in this article for spoiler reasons. Both are part of the main quests near the end of the game, but there's no marked side-content to be found there.

