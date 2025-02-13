Avowed: Precious Light quest guide

Avowed features a wealth of side quests that ask players to do some fairly questionable things, including Precious Light. This is perhaps the first side quest where players are asked to make choices that matter to them. The Envoy will come upon a merchant in Paradis that’s looking for Luminous Adra - he sent for some men to acquire it for him, but somewhere along the line, things went wrong. He doesn’t really care where it comes from, only that he has it for his work.

Precious Light is also a fight potentially filled with challenging fights along the way. Thankfully, you can skip quite a few of them, including a boss fight, depending on where your moral compass points you. It’s worth noting that there are several ways to complete this quest, and this is just our route that we took in this PC and Xbox ARPG.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the Precious Light quest in Avowed.

How to complete Precious Light side quest in Avowed

Objectives

Speak to the Locals About Where to find Luminous Adra

Find some Luminous Adra

Bring the Luminous Adra to Sapiento

[Optional] Deal with Captain Bardatto or Return the Luminous Adra to her

[Optional] Bargain with Captain Bardatto or defeat her

Return to Sapiento

This man needs some help! How you go about it is up to you (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Avowed’s Precious Light side quest is a really interesting one. I did it the hardest way you possibly could, especially at the level in which you reach Paradis. If you don’t have decent gear or levels, I’d let this one wait until a little later into your exploration of Dawnshore.

For me, most of the enemies were two or three skulls for my Level 6 character, and they were in large, brutal packs. However, on your way to the island where this takes place, you can also find one of the bounties - Tempestuous Luandi. If morals don’t matter to you - or at least, the morals of smugglers and thieves - you can just acquire the Adra, and leave!

We don’t know how that will change the quest or the future at this time - if we uncover that, we’ll update accordingly. This quest begins in Avowed, after you’re given the ability to roam the city. Here’s what you need to do after you’ve picked up Precious Light.

Where to find the locals to ask about Luminous Adra

Castol's Folly, a nearby island, is your objective! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The first step of Precious Light in Avowed is frankly, very easy. The game will highlight the various locals you need to stop by and speak to. Be polite with them, and just ask them questions on the list, and they’ll lead you to the next person to speak to.

Scholar Adelgund will be the final stop on this trip. When asked, she’ll tell you about a group of people headed off to Castol’s Folly, an island off the coast of Paradis. They also had a good supply of Luminous Adra - the thing we need!

You can also learn there’s a Valian Captain on the island. If you chose to interact with them, your only real choices are going to be “give up the Luminous Adra to them” or “fight them”. The latter is what I chose, and it’s a brutal boss fight. So, when you’re ready, head south to Castol’s Folly.

How to find some Luminous Adra in Avowed’s Precious Light side quest

This is a relatively simple island to navigate - though there are easier routes than fighting your way (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Swim over to Castol’s Folly and you’ll find a path that leads up onto the island close by. It’s an interesting island, where many ships have come to a bad end. Shortly after arriving, you’ll jump across a few platforms, heading across the water, and going up onto the next part of the island. It’s shaped like a crescent, so there is water between these sections.

Just keep following the path around the island, climbing up a little platform, and around the corner. As you head upwards a bit, you’ll find a group of bandits, near some tall grass. These Smuggler Lackeys discuss “magical experiments”, as well. You can opt to fight these guys, but it’s a rough battle.

There are somewhere in the neighborhood of six of these smugglers, some with massive hammers, others with knives and swords. I tried to get through them several times as a magic user, and it simply didn’t work out for me.

Behind those trees is a path up (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Thankfully, there’s a way around this fight. If you backtrack to where that one rock you climb up was, seen above, you can climb the rocks behind the two trees. This will lead to a burnable wall of vines - either cast a fire attack at it, throw an item, or just have Kai do it for you.

You can now sneak around that entire camp of enemies. Stay low to the ground, climb the nearby rocks, and walk along the edge of the ground to stay out of the sight of these bandits. I recommend saving first, just in case you aggro them. Follow the quest marker upwards - if you take the path to the right, there’s another battle.

Following this route leads you to the smugglers (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Head up into the wreckage for a Great Axe and a treasure chest. It contains 23 Copper Skeyt, Common Mail Hauberk, and 2 Softwood Branches. Climb up the broken wood you find behind the treasure chest, and across to the nearby rocks with vines on them. This leads you to the wooden platforms you normally couldn’t climb.

Jump across (save first), and this takes you to the next step of Avowed’s Precious Light side quest. You’ll find the smugglers here who were supposed to bring the Adra to Captain Bardatto of the Valians. However, that Adra was supposed to go to your client instead. Captain Trevik spins you a story about how they got some Luminous Adra from the Vailian Trading Company, to sell to Falva in Paradis.

It's time to start making choices, for good or ill (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Sadly, he lost the Adra when his ship sank in a storm. Things just didn’t go his way, and so Bardatto gave him one last chance to find and replace the Adra they lost. Here’s where things get interesting. You can offer to handle Captain Bardatto for him, or Attack him, and claim the Adra for yourself.

We chose to help him and handle Captain Bardatto, but do know that you have the power to simply fight him, and claim the Adra for your client - where it was supposed to go in the first place. That’s entirely up to you. Either way, make your choice, and we can move on.

You’ll get one more chance to attack, and there’s a 4 Resolve choice that we sadly didn’t have access to. When you have the choice to ask for the Adra, this is your last chance to just bulldoze through these smugglers.

How to wrap up Precious Light in Avowed

If you choose to deal with Bardatto, she's right here (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You have two choices now in Avowed - Bring the Luminous Adra to Sapiento or [Optional] Deal with Captain Bardatto or Return the Luminous Adra to her. You can always just tell Sapiento you didn’t find it, that’s a perfectly acceptable choice.

You can also just lie to Captain Trevik, and hand over the Luminous Adra to Sapiento, without actually “dealing” with Captain Bardatto. That likely means Trevik and his crew will be killed. If that doesn’t matter to you, that’s a perfectly acceptable option. Otherwise, if you want to meet with Captain Bardatto, here’s what you do.

Head to the location on the image above, via fast travel. The closest place is the Southern Embrace Party Camp, but you can also head out through one of the exits of Paradis. Head to the quest marker above, and that will take you to Captain Bardatto. This takes place at Usher’s Hand.

How will you handle her? Violence or guile? (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

She’s also not alone. She has at least one bodyguard, and a huge brown bear, both of which will aggro you if you decide to fight her. Bardatto insists that they aren’t the bad guys here, and points out that the Adra was stolen from the Vailian Trading Company.

Her goal in Avowed's Precious Light quest is to bring back the Adra, or their heads. She doesn’t seem too bothered by either option in Avowed. You have a few options at your disposal while talking with Bardatto:

Try to reason with her - he lost the Adra at sea (this doesn’t work)

Threaten to put an end to this here and now (this leads to a fight)

Say you can’t give the Adra up (this leads to a fight)

Tell her you have the Adra, and you’ve come to bargain

If you opt to bargain, you can say you’ll give up the Adra, if they leave Trevik be. If you offer to pay what he owes, she’ll say you can’t afford it - this is likely very true. Adra’s rare and powerful. She will offer to pay you, though, and that would be the end of it. Not taking the deal at this point also leads to a fight.

Fighting Captain Evina Bardatto in Avowed

Avowed Precious Light offered me the hardest fight in the game, right here (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Captain Bardatto definitely doesn’t come alone. She has a melee Smuggler, and Arquebus Smuggler, and an Elder Brown Bear. For me, they were all Tier 2, three skull enemies. Captain Bardatto herself is fast, and uses two daggers to fight. Try to deal with her allies first, before her. The sword wielding mercenaries aren’t very strong, so take them out first. You also have a giant bear to deal with, so don’t leave that around for very long.

Like all bears in Avowed, it can lunge and do repeated swipes at you - make sure you’re decent at dodging, and have decent Stamina for this battle. Frost magic definitely helps in this fight, since you can freeze them in place and deal extra damage. For the most part, Kai will likely hold aggro on Bardatto, but eventually, she’ll defeat him. If you see his health is gone, go raise him immediately.

Try to bring more potions to this fight than I did! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

I beat the Elder Brown Bear with Fireball and Blizzard, to keep a fire DOT (damage over time) on him, and make him as slow as possible. Blizzard and Lightning magic were also used on the mercenaries to weaken them, and then defeat them. They aren’t the real threats. In addition to her dash and strike ability, she can also throw Lightning grenades. If you’re caught in it, you’ll take frequent lightning damage in the form of a DOT.

She doesn’t hit terribly fast in Avowed, but it can add up, so try and let Kai hold aggro if possible. If she starts to dash in, dodge back at the last second to avoid her stab. Magic does decent damage against her, but if you choose to melee, keep an eye for her swings, and parry if you can.

She can also leap and stab you with both daggers, but this can also be dodged. While Kai has aggro, Fireball/fire grenades are a great option, since she’ll just stand there in the fire, taking extra damage. She can also throw knives, but she didn’t do that very often against me.

With this, you can wrap up the combat portion of Avowed's Precious Light quest (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

I recommend keeping fire and ice magic on her if possible, to slow her down, and keep dealing damage to her. Stay out of range unless you’re a melee combatant. When she’s defeated, she’ll drop a Bloodstone, 21 Gold Scellings, and a Turnip. Loot everyone, and return to town to claim your reward from Sapiento.

Speaking to Sapiento in Avowed’s Precious Light quest

And with that, Avowed's Precious Light side quest is complete (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

At this point in Avowed's Precious Light quest, you can still lie to Sapiento, and tell him you haven’t found it, but that doesn’t seem to serve much purpose. Just tell him you found it, and that you hope he can put it to good use. He’ll reward you with 300 Coins, and The Fantastic Alembic Unique.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, on PC and Xbox Series X|S. Players who purchase the Premium Edition can access the game early, on February 13, 2025 on both platforms.

