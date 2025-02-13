Avowed: How to defeat Ralga

Once you’ve reached Paradis in Avowed, you can officially start hunting down a variety of bounty targets - including the Ogre Ralga. However, he’s a bit off the beaten path, and will require you to kill your way through a small army of Xaurip, first. You can also fight, defeat, and loot his bounty item without even taking the quest up - it just makes finding him a little harder, since you have no specific area to look for.

Ralga is hiding in the northern cliffs of Dawnshore, in a cave around The Falls in Avowed. You’ll have at least one ally for this fight in Kai, but if you wait a little bit longer, you can have extra help in the form of Marius - however, I ran up there as soon as I could.

How to find Ralga in Avowed

Ralga can be found in The Falls of Dawnshore in Avowed - that makes the best travel point the Dawnshore, or if you have it, The Northern Farms Beacon, just north of Dawnshore. There’s also the Overgrown Expanse Party Camp, but that’s a bit longer of a jaunt. You can find the locations in the screenshot below. Pick whichever suits you.

He's not too hard to find - just kill your way through a bunch of Xaurips (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

The closest is the Northern Farms Beacon. You can take that, and start heading northeast, past Pilgrim’s Path, and north towards The Falls. You’ll have to start fighting almost immediately at The Falls, clearing through small packs of Xaurip and the occasional bear.

Head into the Xaurip camp, where you should immediately see a Xaurip Elder. There’s a bear nearby as well. Fight your way through these, and any other Xaurip that come running before proceeding. Keep heading on the path upward, looting the treasure chest on the way.

You can see him just off in the distance (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

You’ll start seeing some tall grass to sneak through, but I didn’t really see enemies. Ralga will be in the large, open-faced cave at the end, but he’s not alone. However, the other enemy minion died from my first spell, so I never got its name for the purposes of this Avowed Ralga fight.

How to defeat Ralga in Avowed

Slow Ralga down if you can - you don't want to be in melee range (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Ralga in Avowed is a slow ogre, who wields a greatclub in one hand. When he has aggro, he’ll slowly jog towards you, and if you have access to the Blizzard spell, this is an amazing time to use it. It will slow him down, and maybe freeze him.

One of his most dangerous attacks is teased by him rearing a leg up. He’ll do a large AOE smash around him, so dodge or run out of the way. He can also punch the ground around him, in addition to his club swings.

Around 50% HP, he starts to run faster, and his club swings will combo into several attacks, so keep enough Stamina to dodge, or at least run out of the way. Inflicting fire damage on him (such as through Fireball) will make this Avowed boss much easier, to have a DOT constantly on him. I managed to stun him with a barrage of wand blasts and fireballs, making the last of his HP easy to eat through.

Setting him on fire is another sound strategy - eat away at him while running! (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

All told, Ralga’s a pretty simple boss fight. Let Kai tank him, so you have to deal with fewer of those big greatclub attacks, and get out of his AOE. Ranged is the best way to fight him, but I think ranged is better for most fights in Avowed.

After you beat him, loot his body, and then loot the nearby treasure chest. It contains 33 Silver Fenning, 2 Pelts, 2 Iron Chunks, Softwood Branch, and Common Brigadine Armor. You can turn this in back at Paradis at any time for 500 coins.

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, for PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms. If you purchase the Premium Edition, you can tour the Living Lands earlier, with your journey beginning on February 13, 2025.

