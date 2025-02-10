Avowed pre-order guide: Editions, bonuses, and more

The upcoming Microsoft-exclusive title Avowed is already available for pre-orders. Since the game will launch on only PC and Xbox Series X/S, it can be pre-ordered via Steam for PC and from Xbox Game Store for Xbox consoles. For those unaware, Avowed will be available in two different editions, Standard and Premium, and it's global launch is set for February 18, 2025.

But what edition should you buy and what are the perks offered with each of these? Let's take a look.

How to pre-order Avowed on various platforms

Premium Edition of the game offers a ton of content (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Trending

Steam for PC

Open Steam and search "Avowed."

Open the official game page.

Choose the edition that you want to pick and then click on "Add to Cart."

Once you complete the payment, it will be added to your library, ready to be installed and played as soon as it goes live.

Xbox Game Store for Xbox consoles

Open the Xbox Store on your console or PC.

Enter the game's name in the search bar.

Open the game's page.

Select the edition that you want.

Complete the payment.

Download and play the game once it is released.

All Avowed editions and pre-order bonuses

The title will be available in two different variants. The Standard Edition is available for $69.99, whereas Avowed's Premium Edition is available for $89.99+. To help you decide which one you should buy, we have compiled a list of content that you will get in each of these.

Standard Edition

Base Game

Unfortunately, there are no pre-order bonuses for the game if you get the Standard Edition. Things look a little better though if we talk about the Premium Edition.

Premium Edition

It is worth noting that Avowed's Premium Edition is also further divided into two categories. If you get the digital version of the Premium Edition, which is priced at $89.99, you will get:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Two premium skin packs for your party members

Digital artbook and soundtrack

If you get the physical version of the Premium Edition though, it will cost you $94.99. The contents of this version are:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Map of the Living Lands

A letter from the developer

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Two premium skin packs for your party members

For more guides on Avowed, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.