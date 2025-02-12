Avowed release time and preload size, explained

Avowed releases on February 18, 2025, but those who have purchased the Premium Edition will unlock advanced access soon. As per Xbox store records, we also know the release time of Avowed now: it will be available from 10 am PT (1 pm ET) on February 13 (advanced-access). It's a concurrent release across platforms, so this is also when you can start playing Avowed on Steam.

As Obsidian's third outing with the Pillars of Eternity universe, and the first one to be a more accessible first-person role-playing game, many are stoked to try it out with an admittedly expensive Premium Edition advanced-access. We take a look at when Premium Edition owners will get to play Avowed tomorrow.

Avowed release time for all regions

Depending on what region you're in, the release date for Avowed's advanced-access may roll over to February 14, 2025, for you. Here's the release time of the game for various regions, to clarify things:

United States and South America : 10 am PT / 11 am MT / 12 pm noon CT / 1 pm ET / 3 pm BRT (February 13, 2025)

: 10 am PT / 11 am MT / 12 pm noon CT / 1 pm ET / 3 pm BRT (February 13, 2025) Europe : 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 8 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (February 13, 2025)

: 6 pm GMT / 6 pm UTC / 8 pm CEST / 9 pm EEST (February 13, 2025) Asia : 10 pm GST (February 13, 2025) / 11:30 pm IST (February 13, 2025) / 2 am PHT (February 14, 2025) / 2 am CST (Beijing Time - February 14, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (February 14, 2025)

: 10 pm GST (February 13, 2025) / 11:30 pm IST (February 13, 2025) / 2 am PHT (February 14, 2025) / 2 am CST (Beijing Time - February 14, 2025) / 3 am JST/KST (February 14, 2025) Australia: 4 am AEST / 5 am NZST (February 14, 2025)

To reiterate, these timings are when Avowed is available to download only for Premium Edition purchasers. If you own the $70 standard copy, you will have to wait till Febraury 18, 2025, to play the game.

Avowed release time countdown

For those extra-eager to set foot in the fascinatingly dangerous Living Lands, here's a countdown to the confirmed Avowed release time for advanced access:

Avowed file size for Xbox, and how to preload

The game is a reasonable size for its playtime (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Avowed is currently available for preload on Xbox if you own the premium edition. The file size is 72.03 GB, and an SSD is highly recommended to store the game.

If preload is available on your end, the steps are very simple:

Find Avowed on Microsoft Store.

Select Pre-install.

Select a target drive to preload the game, and tap it again to confirm.

Note that some users reportedly did not get access to the preload yet. We have reached out to Obsidian Studios for some clarification.

What about Steam?

The Avowed file size is a bit larger on PC at 73.3 GB, though the total download size is over 74 GB. It is not available for pre-load right now, and if it's possible to preload at all, it's likely to be available after review embargo lifts for Avowed (6 am PST, four hours before release time).

Stay tuned for more Avowed news and guides on Sportskeeda.

