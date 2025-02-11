Avowed: Is the Premium Edition worth buying?

Avowed is an upcoming first-person action RPG title set for a global release on February 18, 2025. The game, which is already available for pre-order, will be released in two different editions. As with most modern titles, gamers can get their hands on either the Standard Edition or the Premium Edition. But is the Premium Edition actually worth getting? Let's have a look.

While the Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Premium Edition is priced at a whopping $89.99 for the digital version and $94.99 for the physical version. Considering the content you will receive for the additional amount, it is a sweet deal. However, if you are not sure if a game like Avowed would be fun for you, the Standard Edition might be the better pick for you.

If you are new to RPG titles or games like Avowed, do opt for the Standard Edition. In case you are unsure currently, you can play the title via the Xbox Game Pass. This subscription will cost you $19.99 per month, which is a lot cheaper than buying the game. With the Pass, you will get to play other exciting titles as well. Do note that the Game Pass will only include the Avowed's Standard Edition.

That said, if you are extremely sure about playing the game, read further to know about the content being offered in its Premium Edition.

What does Avowed's Premium Edition include?

The Premium edition offers a lot of content (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As mentioned above, the Premium Edition is available in both physical and digital versions. The contents of these editions are mentioned below:

Digital version:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Two premium skin packs for your party members

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Physical version:

Digital code for the base game

5 days early access (February 13, 2025)

Map of the Living Lands

A letter from the developer

Digital artbook and soundtrack

Two premium skin packs for your party members

