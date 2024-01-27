Is Avowed coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Obsidian Entertainment's upcoming fantasy role-playing game, Avowed, is easily one of the biggest and most anticipated games of 2024, along with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga. The game recently got a new trailer as well as a confirmed release window during the Xbox Developer's Direct 2024.

With Avowed's 2024 release window being confirmed, many fans may be wondering whether the game will be available via the Xbox Game Pass or not. Fortunately for Xbox Game Pass fans, Obsidian Entertainment has confirmed that Avowed will be available on Xbox's subscription service on day one for both PC and console players.

This shouldn't be surprising, considering most Xbox first-party exclusives are released on Xbox Game Pass right alongside the Xbox family of consoles as well as Windows PC.

Will Avowed be coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Avowed, much like the recently released Xbox first-party exclusive games such as Forza Motorsport, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush, and Starfield, is coming to Xbox Game Pass on day one. Over the last few years, Xbox Game Pass has become one of the most compelling factors about the Xbox ecosystem, and it is the primary reason for many to get an Xbox Series X|S.

While the subscription service was initially locked behind Xbox consoles, it eventually made its way to Windows PC. This brought several quality titles, including almost all first-party Xbox games starting from the Xbox One generation (excluding Halo 5 Guardians), to PC players for a small monthly fee.

Obsidian's upcoming fantasy role-playing game is one of the many new first-party titles coming to Xbox Game Pass this year. Other first-party games from Xbox that are scheduled for a 2024 release include MachineGames' upcoming action-adventure title, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, and Ninja Theory's Hellblade sequel, Hellblade 2 Senua's Saga.

Apart from Xbox Game Pass, the game is also available via Microsoft Store and Steam. While the store page for Avowed is already live on all platforms, the pre-orders for the game are yet to start. You can currently choose to add the game to your wishlist on Steam. Once the pre-orders for the game go live, you can pre-purchase Avowed by following these steps:

For Xbox Series X|S

Go to the Xbox Store on your Xbox Series console and search for the game.

After landing on the game's Xbox Store page, select your preferred edition (if any) and proceed to payment and checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Xbox library, ready to pre-load, which usually goes live a week before the official release (for most Xbox first-party games).

For Windows PC (Steam)

Launch Steam and search for the game on the PC client's store page. You can also use the Steam mobile app to place your pre-orders.

After landing on the game's store page, select your preferred edition (if any) and proceed to checkout.

Once you complete the checkout process, the game will be added to your Steam library and ready for pre-load (24 hours before official release).

Avowed is scheduled to release in Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox Game Pass, and Windows PC (via Steam).