The Call of the Past: Where is the Ancient Memory in Avowed?

In Avowed, Ancient Memories are initially unlocked with Dawnshore’s The Call of the Past. Players will unlock long-forgotten stories and memories of the past, connected to the god that they are linked to. More importantly, you also unlock powerful Godlike abilities this way, making it an important part of the game. While it is a side quest that can be skipped, we don’t recommend it.

To become extremely powerful in Avowed and begin unlocking new powers in each region, you must complete The Call of the Past and then find other Ancient Memories in each region you explore.

Where can you find the Dawnshore Ancient Memory for The Call of the Past in Avowed?

The Dawnshore Ancient Memory for The Call of the Past side quest in Avowed can be found in Northern Dawnshore near The Rise. Interestingly, it is also near the Yellowband Camp, where you may have gone to claim that bounty. If not, consider heading there later,to claim some exp and loot from the bodies of outlaws.

It's easy to get to this Ancient Memory once you have the right campsite (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The easiest way to get to the Ancient Memory in The Call of the Past quest in Avowed is to have access to The Rise Party Camp, as seen in the image above. Fast travel here and then leave the camp, heading southeast. Run across the rocky bridge that leads southeast, and enter the nearby cave – it’s right along the path.

This takes you to Watcher’s Mirror. Run through the cave to get back out into the open. At the end of the path, you’ll see a glowing bit of magical energy, trailing upwards to the sky. This is where you interact with the Ancient Memory.

How the story plays out is entirely up to you. There are no wrong answers, so answer how you feel is most appropriate. This will unlock Remembrance of Kishamal, which increases your Maximum Health by 10%. There are other Ancient Memories you can find to give even more power to your character.

Where are the other Ancient Memories in the Living Lands?

These Ancient Memories aren't out of the way, but they are high up (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Each region of Avowed has an Ancient Memory connected to the Call of the Past. Thankfully, they’re not too difficult to find if you explore the region. Below are the Memories we’ve found, where they are, and what they do:

Emerald Stair : Memory of Enhekala - Gain 10% Maximum Essence

: Memory of Enhekala - Gain 10% Maximum Essence Shatterscarp : Memory of Nimanna - Gain 10% Maximum Stamina

: Memory of Nimanna - Gain 10% Maximum Stamina Gawain's Tusks: Memory of

Getting to the Emerald Stair Memory is simple. Head to the Low Forest Clearing Beacon and then go north to the nearby Ranger Outpost. It’s next door to the Beacon, so you won’t have to travel far. Climb to the top of the Ranger Outpost, and you’ll see the sparkly memory.

Depending on your actions when you do this, you may have to fight your way up. I didn't have to, but I did have to engage in battle when I returned to this Outpost later.

The Shatterscarp Memory in Avowed is encountered in the same camp where you defeat the bounty for Xaurip Chief Grithin. Defeat him after climbing through his camp of followers, and you’ll find a pathway that leads up beyond him. After you loot his body, run up this little pathway, and you’ll find your next Ancient Memory.

It's a little jank, but you can jump up and go right to climb up here (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The Gawain's Tusks Memory is found in the area where you work on the sidequest Boundaries of Antiquity. Once you're in the area where you need to break open the barrier on the aqueduct, you can see the Ancient Memory on a cliff just out of reach. Clear the enemies around the cliff and jump onto the mushrooms and smaller rocks. Then, run/jump to parkour up and claim the memory.

Avowed launches on February 18, 2025 on PC and Xbox Series X|S. If you purchased the Premium Edition, you can access the game even earlier, starting on February 13, 2025.

