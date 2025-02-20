All Unique Grimoires in Avowed, and how to get them

There are a total of six Unique Grimoires you can get in Avowed, each providing a unique combination of four Spells. You don't necessarily need these Grimoires to learn the spells in question, but if the combination meshes well with your vision of how you want to play a Wizard, they are your best-case options rather than the various common Grimoires you can find for each school.

In this guide, we are going to highlight all six of these Unique Grimories in Avowed, including their locations in The Living Lands, and what set of spells they have on offer. For further details on the spells themselves, check out our breakdown of all Wizard Skills in Avowed.

All Unique Grimoires in Avowed, and where to find them

For players who have not beaten the game yet, we are going to sort the Grimoires in the order in which you can find them in a playthrough. The earlier ones can be found in the earlier areas, whereas you'll have to progress far into the game to get the later ones.

Anextli's Grimoire (found in Dawnshore)

Anextli's Grimoire location (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Anextli's Grimoire is the first Unique one you can find in Avowed. It is located on a cliff overlooking Berath's Gateway, accessible from the Xaurip-infested fjords near Dehengen's Cottage (site of Cabin Fever quest). For more details, consult our guide on how to get Anextli's Grimoire.

Spells:

Fan of Flames

Arcane Veil

Grimoire Snap (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank I)

Missile Salvo (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

The spells here synergize best if you're a spellsword build that gets into melee range. Yet, the only elemental accumulation spell here is a lvl 1 Wizard spell, which makes it only a temporary Grimoire till you eventually replace it.

Beothel's Grimoire (found in Dawnshore)

It's a pittance for a cheap Freezing Pillar (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

You can purchase Beothel's Grimoire for 450 Gold from Merylin, the blacksmith's sister in Paradis (Dawnshore). She is located in the Market District, near the Eastern Paradis Gate Beacon. Naturally, this is also a very early-game Grimoire in Avowed and only has some lvl 5 Wizard spells.

Spells:

Corrosive Siphon

Arcane Veil

Parasitic Staff (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank I)

Blizzard (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank I)

Blizzard is one of the better spells to get a hand on this early on, whereas Corrosive Siphone is kind of a hit-or-miss. As a glass-cannon mage, you could just make do with a Grimoire of Greater Elements for a much better skill set.

This, yet again, is a Unique Grimorie that kind of works with a spellsword approach rather than pure elemental destruction — keep it around if you want, but there's better stuff out there.

Vesrik's Grimoire (found in Emerald Stairs)

Enter this inlet to find Vesrik's Grimoire (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Vesrik's Grimoire can be found in a cave accessed through Wavescuplt Hollow, near the southern coast of Emerald Stairs in Avowed. To get there, the best starting point is the Docks Fast Travel Beacon (toward the southeast).

From here, go west along the coastline and enter Wavsculpt Hollow. Walk through the shallow water under the arch, and follow the coastline due west till you see a series of Eyes of Rymrgand on the ceiling.

Shoot them down to create pads of ice you can use to go further into the inlet, and you will eventually reach an underground area to the right. Vesrik's Grimoire can be found on a skeleton in this area, along with some extra loot.

Spells:

Parasitic Staff

Arcane Veil

Bristling Frost (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank I)

Ring of Fire (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Vesrik's Grimoire has two melee-range aura spells and two utility spells, so it's very self-evidently a paladin spellbook. This makes it a cool secondary option to juggle for a more pure-wizard build, but not something you sink many upgrade resources into.

Od Caura's Grimoire (found in Emerald Stairs)

Od Caura's Grimoire location in Avowed (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

To find Od Caura's Grimoire in Avowed, you have to head into the Pargrun Cache in Emerald Stairs, located west of The Wildwoods. The Grimoire can be found in a chest in the final room of the Cache.

Spells:

Chill Blades

Ring of Fire (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Returning Storm (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Pull of Eora (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank III)

Od Caura's Grimoire is technically the first late-game spellbook you can score in Avowed. There are two lvl 10 spells and a lvl 15 spell here; the general theme of the spells tends towards having some form of a crowd-controlling element. Fully upgraded, Od Caura's Grimoire can give you the most spammable Returning Storm.

Aurochs-Skin Grimoire (found in Shatterscarp)

Aurochs-Skin Grimoire can be found in a somewhat hidden location during the main quest (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Aurochs-Skin Grimoire can be picked up during the main quest in Avowed if you're being perceptive. You can pick it up in Ryngrim's Domain, in the chamber she's in. When looking at Ryngrim, look to your right. One of the bookshelves will have a switch on the wall hiding in plain sight. Pressing it opens a secret chamber with the Aurochs-Skin Grimoire inside.

Spells:

Blast of Frost (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Missile Salvo (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Freezing Piller (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank III)

Arcane Seal (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank IV)

Aurochs-Spell Grimoire is arguably the best one in the entire game. This is the only Grimoire-empowered Arcane Seal you can cast, which is a meaningful power spike for any casting build. To top it off, it also comes with two frost spells — and as we know, cryomancy is the best mancy by default.

Eliara's Grimoire (found in Galawain's Tusks)

The trek is almost not worth it (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

To get Eliara's Grimoire in Avowed, you have to reach the Living Archives in Galawain's Tusks. The bridge to it is broken if you're following the highway from Solace Keep. Hence, to get there, you will have to take a detour to Mt. Forja Quarry to the southwest, and then trek through the Ash Forest.

Once you're in the Living Archives, the Grimoire can be found on a chest on the first rooftop (if you go all the way to the top floor, you have to drop down to this level).

Spells:

Spirit Lance (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank II)

Pull of Eora (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank III)

Freezing Pillar (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank III)

Meteor Shower (Requires Grimoire Mastery Rank IV)

If you want an all-out offense, Eliara's Grimoire is arguably the best one to upgrade in Avowed. This has two of the more devastating spells in Freezing Pillar and Meteor Shower that naturally combo with each other, making it a keeper — if you have the Essence sustain to keep it going.

Best Unique Grimoires in Avowed, ranked

Here comes the contentious part of the guide. It's hard to say what the best Grimoire in Avowed is because ultimately, it depends on which spells you value the most in your build.

The entire point of maintaining Unique Grimoires is that they will provide the highest possible cooldowns for their spells due to Legendary upgrade ranks, which is the only edge they have over common-variety Grimoires in Avowed.

When you get to this high of an upgrade level, you are only going to stick with the higher-level spells. By that rationale, here's a tier list ranking all the Unique Grimoires in Avowed:

Tier Grimoires S Auroch-Skin Grimoire A+ Eliara's Grimoire, Vesrik's Grimoire A Od Caura's Grimoire, Beothel's Grimoire B Anextli's Grimoire

Why is Vesrik's Grimoire prized higher than Od Caura's Grimoire? Because Vesrik's is the better pick for a paladin or spellsword build as a swap-slot Grimoire. On the other hand, for a lightning-focused Wizard build in Avowed, Od Caura's will be much more valuable.

Check out our other guides on the game:

