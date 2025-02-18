All Unique Arquebus in Avowed, and how to get them

Avowed lets you play a full-on musketeer with its Arquebus weapon type, and there are some very powerful Uniques in this category to plan your build around. If you prefer to pick off enemies from a distance, these are the perfect fit for a sharpshooter playstyle. Their massive up-front damage is offset by the long reloads, staying true to the pre-Industrial musket mock-ups of the Pillars of Eternity universe.

For those who want to get the best Arquebuses in Avowed, we'll break down all the Unique weapons you can get in the game for this category. There are currently only four (technically, three) of Unique guns of this variety that we've found in Avowed so far. It's unlikely there's more, but we'll add them here if we come across any.

A note on Arquebus Damage: All the stats shown in this article are at Legendary +3, meaning that's the peak base damage you can achieve with these Unique Arquebuses. For better or worse, all these Arquebuses have the same damage ceiling, all capping out at 431. However, Heavenstrike deals more Stun damage than the others.

All Unique Arquebuses in Avowed, and where to find them

One Last Trick

One Last Trick is all you need (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

One Last Trick is the very first Unique Arquebus you're likely to come across in your Avowed journey, and it's found in Emerald Stairs. This is a possible quest reward for beating the Steel Resolve quest. If you let the culprit live and then explain what happened to the Rangers, you'll get One Last Trick +1 (Fine quality). If you kill the culprit, however, you'll get One Last Trick without the pre-upgraded +1.

Stats:

431 Damage

364 Stun

3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive - Gunnery: +20% Reload Speed

Unique Enchantments:

(Base Enchantment) Ricochet : Bullets bounce to hit an additional enemy within range. Upgradable to:

: Bullets bounce to hit an additional enemy within range. Upgradable to: Trick Shot : Bullets bounce to hit to additional enemies within range. OR

: Bullets bounce to hit to additional enemies within range. OR Incendiary Charge: Bullets deal low Fire Accumulation and bounce to an additional enemy within range.

Izmalt's Meteoric Apparatus

All yours for 10k schmeckeldorfs (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Izmalt's Meteoric Apparatus is sold by Kampeki, the blacksmith in Thirdborn (Shatterscarp). The smithy can be found directly to the west of the Thirdborn fast travel beacon. Even though it's in a display case, there's no option to steal or loot it, and you have to buy it from Kampeki for 10,109 Gold.

Stats:

431 Damage

364 Stun

3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive - Concussive Grudge: Short-range Power Attacks deal High Stun and knock enemies back

Unique Enchantments:

(Base Enchantment) Meteoric Burst : Killing an enemy deals low Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies. Upgradable to:

: Killing an enemy deals low Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies. Upgradable to: Meteoric Devastation : Killing an enemy deals moderate Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies. OR

: Killing an enemy deals moderate Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies. OR Lingering Inferno: Killing an enemy creates a lingering area of effect that deals high Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Moonstrike

For min-maxing, get the better one (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Moonstrike is obtained from Forgemaster Dela in Solace Keep (Galawain's Tusks). This is directly tied to the Forged of Star-stuff quest in Avowed, wherein you'll need to turn in a Starmetal Fragment to have the Forgemaster craft this weapon. It may seem like a choice between two weapons (this or Meteor Blade); you can actually get both, as there are other Starmetal Fragments to be found.

Stats:

431 Damage

364 Stun

3% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive - Freezing Lash: Hits deal +10% bonus Frost Damage

Unique Enchantments:

(Base Enchatnment) Ondra's Scorn : Power Attacks deal moderate Frost Accumulation to nearby Enemies. Upgradable to:

: Power Attacks deal moderate Frost Accumulation to nearby Enemies. Upgradable to: Ondra's Anger : Power Attacks deal high Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies. OR

: Power Attacks deal high Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies. OR Lunar Champion: Killing an enemy gives you +5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

We recommended to not upgrade or improve the enchantment of Moonstrike, as you should instead improve it into Heavenstrike and only then sink your crafting resources.

Heavenstrike

Heavenstrike is basically the same Arquebus as Moonstrike, but with marginally improved stats and a darker coat of paint. It's also obtained the same source, Forgemaster Dela in Solace Keep. To get Heavenstrike, you'll need two Starmetal Fragments: one to make the Moonstrike first, and the second one to improve it to Heavenstrike.

It has the same Unique Enchantments as Moonstrike, and even the same base stats. The only advantage it offers is roughly 10% more Stun damage.

Stats:

431 Damage

400 Stun

3% Critical Hit Chance

What's the best Unique Arquebus in Avowed?

It's honestly quite difficult to answer, as none of the four Unique Arequebuses in Avowed are bad objectively. To make the choice tougher, all of them come with the same damage ceiling, and all of them are equally superior to a common Arquebus.

That being said, One Last Trick has the biggest edge in terms of DPS. There are not many ways to increase reload speed in Avowed, which makes the Gunnery passive invaluable for keeping up the tempo. With Incendiary Charge, you also get a good status effect to loosen up bosses on top of the other perks.

