Avowed Forged of Star-stuff quest guide: All possible rewards

Before moving on to Emerald Stairs from the first region in Avowed, you may have come across some Starmetal — a purple piece of ore that starts the Forged of Star-stuff quest. As many will have presumed, this quest is the search for a way to turn this Stermetal into something usable. The process takes a while, as you cannot progress it till much later on, in a late-game region called Galawain's Tusks.

Due to the exciting prospects the Forged of Star-stuff teases, some may be curious as to what rewards await. This guide explains all there is to know.

How to start Forged of Star-stuff quest in Avowed: First Starmetal Fragment location

The skeletons are protecting their ancestral property (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

If you haven't triggered this quest in Avowed and you're already far into the game, you should first backtrack to Dawnshore to pick up the first Starmetal Fragment. It is located in Godless Altar, directly southeast of Emerald Stair Gatehouse (and visible from the local Strangled Adra location), It is guarded by some skelly-boys. Once you find the ruins, the Starmetal rests directly on the altar.

The quest then directs you to ask the local blacksmiths what to do with the Starmetal Fragment. However, as mentioned, this doesn't amount to much. If you have Marius in your party when you pick up the starmetal and trigger the Forged of Star-Stuff quest in Avowed, he will give you the rub: the real next stop is Solace Keep in Galawain's Tusks.

Till you get there, though, you should be on the lookout for further Starmetal Fragments in other regions. There are four in total, and collecting them all means you'll get all possible rewards, as explained below.

Forged of Star-stuff quest reward in Avowed: Sword or Arequebus?

Not helping the dwarven stereotypes, Obsidian (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

The Forged of Star-stuff quest in Avowed concludes when you hand in a Starmetal Fragment to Forgemaster Dela in Solace Keep, Galawain's Tusks. As he explains, you can either get a one-handed sword (Meteor Blade) or an arquebus (Moonstrike), both of which can be upgraded into improved variants. If you have four Starmetal Fragments, however, you can get and upgrade the two.

As Uniques, all of these weapons can be upgraded to Legendary-tier. However, given the expected level of progression, they will likely be Superb-tier when you receive them.

Unique One-handed Sword: Meteor Blade, upgradable into Ondra's Offense

Damage:

At Legendary +3, Meteor Blade deals 168 Damage, whereas Ondra's Offense deals 185 Damage per swing.

Unique Effects:

A Full Combo Attack gives the hit enemy -20% Damage for 15 seconds, upgradable to -40% Damage, OR

A successful Parry deals high Stun and Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Unique Arquebus: Moonstrike, upgradable into Heavenstrike

Damage:

At Legendary +3, both deal 431 Damage. That being said, Heavenstrike has better Stun as well as higher damage at Legendary +0, +1, and +2.

Unique Effects:

Power Attacks deal moderate Frost Accumulation to nearby Enemies, upgradable to high Frost Accumulation, OR

Killing an enemy gives you a +5% Damage Reduction for 10 seconds.

