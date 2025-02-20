All Unique Daggers in Avowed, and how to get them

To fulfill a traditional rogue class fantasy in Avowed, it's natural that many players will want to see what Unique Daggers they can get. It is easy to underestimate the deadly capabilities of a tiny blade, but their low base damage deceptively adds up to big DPS thanks to high attack speed and propensity for criticals.

Unique weapons are much better than your average weapon; some have superior stats and perks that can come in handy in a fight. Daggers are small and efficient, and their unique quality can be a game changer

In this article, we will break down all the unique daggers, what they can do, where to find them, and which is best to have on your person.

All Unique Daggers in Avowed, and where to find them

Sheathead in Summer

The Sheathed of Summer is the earliest unique dagger, but it doesn't make it the best (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

This is the earliest unique dagger you can pick up in Avowed and can be found at the Overgrown Frontier. This item can be looted from the body of Octav the Firebrand as a reward for defeating him and accomplishing the bounty quest. You can fight Octav the Firebrand if you haven't triggered the bounty and stumbled upon him by blind luck.

Stats:

137 Physical Damage

104 Stun

9 Stamina cost

9% Critical hit chance

Unique Passive: Burning Lash: This one-handed can deal +10% fire damage on anyone in your way.

Unique Enchantments:

Glimmering Embers : A successful combo grants you moderate Fire Accumulation. You get this enchantment by default, and with the right resources, it can be upgraded to —

: A successful combo grants you You get this enchantment by default, and with the right resources, it can be upgraded to Flint and Iron : Successful parries can deal fire accumulation to the attacking enemy . OR

: Successful parries can . OR Burning Pyre: Full combo attacks can deal fire accumulation to nearby enemies.

The Sheathead in Summer is an effective unique dagger, but it is not the best option in the game. If you have no other use for this weapon, you can always break it down for rare resources, such as Steel Chunk and Adra.

Survivor's Guilt

The Survivor's Guilt is the direct opposite of the Sheathead in Summer in regards to elemental properties (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Like the first unique dagger, the Survivor's Guilt can be obtained by doing a bounty quest at Belderreno's Lair at Emerald Stair. Once you're in the lair, head upstairs to the top floor and you can spot the dagger sitting right next to a skeleton and a health potion ripe for the taking. If the Sheathead in Summer is focused on fire attacks, this unique dagger can inflict frost damage.

Stats:

137 Physical Damage

104 Stun

9 Stamina Cost

9% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive: Freezing Lash: With this dagger equipped, you can build frost damage up to 10%

Unique Enchantments:

Needling doubt: A successful combo can grant you high frost accumulation and can build up poison on enemies close by . With the right resources, you can upgrade it to —

A successful combo can grant you and can . With the right resources, you can upgrade it to — Bitter Shame : With this enchantment upgrade, power attacks can build frost accumulation by 30% for 10 seconds . OR

: With this enchantment upgrade, can build . OR Haunting Regrets: Full combo attacks can deal both Poison and Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies.

The Survival's Guilt can take advantage of a dagger's lightness and inflict frost damage early on. As a ranger, you can approach an enemy without them knowing and deal with a few perfectly timed slashes to build enough frost. With the Haunting Regrets upgrade, this can improve the dagger's usefulness in a skirmish.

3) Umbral Needle

This unique dagger is probably the weakest one to have in your arsenal (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike the other two unique daggers, the Umbral Needle doesn't inflict any elemental damage, to begin with, but it can restore your envoy's health with each strike. This unique dagger can be found inside a chest at Galawain's Tusks, north of Ash Forest. It's a good off-hand dagger to have for the life-steal gimmick, but it's the least damaging of the three unique daggers.

Stats:

98 Physical Damage

80 Stun

9 Stamina Cost

9% Critical Hit Chance

Unique Passive: Greater Opening Strike: Your attacks can go up to 15% with full health.

Unique Enchantments:

Fampyr's Bite : This is the default enchantment, and it can recover 2% of the damage you deal as health . With the right upgrade materials, you can upgrade to:

: This is the default enchantment, and it can . With the right upgrade materials, you can upgrade to: Black Wind : Attack speed will increase to +30% for 10 seconds after killing an enemy with a special attack . OR

: after killing an enemy with a . OR Fampyr's Feast: Instead of a 2% increase, you will receive 4% of the damage you deal as health, similar to the base enchantment.

What is the best unique dagger in Avowed?

The Umbral Needle may have a cool and unique design, but the perks that come along with it are not a good match. You would be better off with a unique dagger with offensive capabilities, like the Survivor's Guilt or Sheathead in Summer. With the right materials and upgrade choice, these one-handed weapons can deliver a world of pain to nearby enemies.

It is worth noting that these upgrades can only be done once, and there are no second chances. Resources like Adra are scarce, and you should reconsider your options before upgrading.

