Avowed: Classes tier list

Avowed has finally been released after years of development from Obsidian Entertainment, and the gaming community has already determined a few unique builds to make the most out of their experience. The game is set in the Living Lands, where most inhabitants are aggressive and can inflict a world of pain on outsiders.

This article will cover all the classes you can select and which best suits your playstyle. Obsidian Entertainment's developers wanted to give the player base a familiar yet balanced experience from start to finish without compromising the playstyle. From a powerful wizard casting spells to fire from a safe distance as a ranger to a fierce warrior, here are all the classes in the game.

Note: This article contains the writer's subjective views about each class.

All classes in Avowed

Each class has its perks, benefits, and fair share of disadvantages (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Avowed lets the player base choose their class during the character creation process. Obsidian Entertainment wanted to allow you to spice up your gaming experience and pick from different classes that best suit the way you play. At the introduction, you can pick one of the three classes:

Fighter

Ranger

Wizard

All three classes are great, but it is up to you to determine which is right for you. Although you can mix and match certain attributes throughout one playthrough, investing all your skill points and attribute points into the class that best resonates with you.

As a fighter, you can take the fight straight to the enemy and use different melee weapons, making you a menace in the field. But this leaves you much more susceptible to attacks. Rangers can deal damage from a distance and sneak behind an enemy's line of sight with stealth. Wizards can cast powerful spells to take down groups of enemies with magical artifacts, like wands.

If you regret your initial class decision in the character creation section, you can always switch it up using different skills from other archetypes. Obsidian Entertainment wanted the player base to avoid feeling tethered to one class in their playthrough, encouraging them to get creative and showcase their flexibility by adapting to different skills.

Ranking classes

1) The Ranger class is the most balanced of the three

Fighting enemies from afar is the safest way to survive any combat encounter in Avowed. Your main attributes would be all about perception and dexterity, meaning your envoy will move swifter and have a better understanding of their surroundings. The ranger class has a few skills and abilities locked behind higher levels, and you can naturally unlock them as you progress the storyline.

You get the best of both worlds with the ranger class in Avowed (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Being a ranger doesn't mean you can't handle enemies up close; however, a ranger's efficiency is no match for a dedicated fighter. You can make the most of this class by investing your skills and attribute points in the skill tree to build your envoy.

Here is a list of ranged weapons available in the game:

Bows

Pistols

Arquebuses

Here are all the features a ranger possesses in the game:

Stealth

Movement Speed

Precision Aim

Improved Resource Gathering

2) Sorcery is a close second

The Wizard class is the most distinct out of all the different classes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

In other media, sorcery and witchcraft are shown to be effective against powerful enemies, especially in numbers. The Wizard class is not a bad choice, especially if you prefer to keep your distance. If the going gets tough, you can always cast powerful spells that can affect the area and deal damage to groups of enemies. Sorcery and magic can help you advance by clearing certain obstacles with elemental attacks.

Here are all the weapons you can use as a wizard:

Grimoires

Wands

Here are all the features a wizard possesses in the game:

Elemental Effects

Essence Management

It is worth noting that Essence Management is essential for this class since this is the fuel used to conjure powerful spells. If you are low on essence, you can always use some essence potions.

3) The Fighter class is not as efficient as the others, but it is a decent choice

While ranger and wizard classes get more power as you play and they become more viable options to take on powerful enemies, the fighter class can only get you so far. Other than being much more time-consuming than casting spells or firing powerful projectiles, you are in the heat of battle and much more vulnerable to attacks.

Being a fighter is good on paper, but not all that practical in the long run (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While the fighter class is much easier to master, this would make a lot more sense if you didn't have Kai in your party. Kai is a perfect tank to deal and take damage, allowing you to stay at the back. There is nothing wrong with having two fighters in the party, but your role could have been used for something else entirely.

Here are all the weapons a fighter can use:

Two-Handed Weapons

Axes

Maces

Here are all the features a fighter possesses in the game:

Traversal

Stamina Management

Blocking with Shields

Crowd Control

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

