How to change armor appearance (transmog) in Avowed

Avowed is the latest project released by Obsidian Entertainment for the Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. Set in the magical world of Eora, players take on the role of an envoy. As a modern role-playing game, the developers implemented a unique transmogrification mechanic, allowing players to change their character's appearance to stand out from fellow players.

Transmog, or customizing your character's look in-game, is a straightforward feature. While not everyone may be interested in going through the effort, the developers still felt the need to include this cool feature. This guide will cover the process of changing your armor appearance.

How transmogrification works in Avowed

The transmogrification process is not too dissimilar from other recent role-playing games (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Before diving into Obsidian Entertainment's latest project's transmogrification process, you should know what the term means. Transmog is a feature that lets you change the appearance of your character's clothing or armor piece without affecting its perks.

The process couldn't be simpler: open the menu and scroll to the inventory page. It is worth noting that armor and clothing are the only things that can undergo the transmogrification process. After selecting the item you want to wear, hover over it and press the right trigger on your Xbox controller. Then, use the left trigger for the transmogrification process.

Once you press the left trigger, a smaller menu will appear, from which you can select which item to wear. On PC, the process is identical, and all you have to do is hover on the item and right-click to transmogrify your gear to your desired item.

Your character's appearance will change, but you will still have the same perks of the original armor piece or clothing you have equipped. Essentially, the transmogrification process is meant to compensate for your sense of fashion without losing out on great gameplay benefits. It is the best of both worlds and allows you to stand out and look your best for any occasion.

What is the point of transmogrification?

Some games have a powerful item that requires great time and effort to unlock, but the design is not up to par with other items you have acquired prior. This feature lets you keep the appearance of your older equipment while applying it to your newer items without losing the stats and abilities.

Transmogrification in this game is a cool way to look your best while having the best perks and stats (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Customization is important, especially in video games nowadays. The gaming community prefers to dress their character however they wish, and transmogrification is a step in the right direction. It may not mean much since players are limited to the other cosmetic items in their inventory, but the effort is commendable.

At the moment, there is no option to alter the appearance of weapons and other items in the game. Perhaps the developers are working on a patch or update to increase the number of items that can be used for transmog.

Here are the only cosmetic pieces you can transmog at the time of writing:

Armor

Boots

Gloves

The transmogrification process in this game incentivizes the player base to keep grinding for more outfits for them to mix and match. You might come across a better-looking outfit but prefer to keep your current stats or vice versa.

How to hide gear and other equipment

On the other hand, if you prefer to go without any gear, you can hide specific items on your character. This feature is handy for players who can't figure out their desired look, and the envoy will be fighting enemies in their birthday suits. However, it is no different from the transmogrification process, and all of your stats will remain the same, but you are just less clothed and more exposed.

If you wish to undo the changes you made to your character, you can sell your gear and go back to how you originally looked. It is worth noting that you can only transmogrify certain items if they are in your inventory, not when you already tried it once. It can be unforgiving if you accidentally sell a piece and have no other means to reacquire it.

