Avowed Cabin Fever quest walkthrough: All choices explained

In Avowed's Cabin Fever side quest, you will be given a variety of choices to make. The developers at Obsidian Entertainment knew not all players have the same way of thinking, and planned different outcomes. This quest involves you running around and helping Dehengen, a local from Dawnshore to scare away uninvited guests from her home.

You will have to make a few tough decisions in this side quest and each choice has a different outcome that could provide you with worthwhile loot, or nothing.

Note: This article contains spoilers for the side quest.

Starting the Cabin Fever side quest in Avowed

Cabin Fever is one of the early side quests in Avowed, and it wouldn't be a bad idea to lend a helping hand and get your bearings around the game. To start the quest, first travel to Claviger's Landing at Dawnshore. From there, you can hear a distressed woman calling out for help. The woman's name is Dehengen; assist her in ridding her home of uninvited Xaurips.

Starting a side quest early in the game feels right (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Once you finish speaking to Dehengen, the side quest will be triggered. Find her home on the northwest side of the area, which will be marked on your map. You will likely encounter a group of angry Xaurips, which indicates you are getting closer to Dehengen's cottage. After clearing all the enemies outside, press on to the cottage and plan your approach accordingly.

You have several options for gaining entrance, the first of which is the main door, which is the easiest. With Dehengen's Key, the main entrance will be unlocked and you will be greeted by two angry Xaurips waiting to kill. Alternatively, you can enter through the back of the property, which is blocked by destructible objects, and another wall to the side that can give out with a tiny explosion.

After killing the intruders, you will see a mural depicting an elf and a Xaurip. Return to the back room and you will find Dehengen's journal; inspect a passage about her dreaming of a Xaurip. Before returning to Dehengen, spot the Xaurip leader looming outside the house. Unlike other Xaurips, this one is much more calm and shows no signs of hostility, but you can provoke him.

Should you kill the Xaurip leader?

You should reconsider your options in Avowed before making regrettable mistakes (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike the other enemies, the Xaurip leader does not attack you on sight. You can try to approach it, but there is no way to communicate with it since it cannot speak. You can provoke it and start a fight to kill it, but this would lock you out of one of the two optional outcomes. If you choose to kill the Xaurip leader, it will be another display of senseless violence with no positive outcome.

If you spare it and let it mind its own business, you can return to Claviger's Landing and report back to Dehengen. You can ask her about what you found in her house. This will lead to a lengthy conversation between you two. Dehengen will reveal that she only has half of her soul, and the other half is in the Xaurip leader.

Before making rash decisions, ponder the potential outcome and how it could benefit you in your playthrough.

Convincing Dehengen to give her Xaurip soul twin a chance or let her live her life

You can provide wisdom to Dehengen in this Avowed side quest (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

This is a rare instance where you can dictate how a side quest ends. There are two choices for Dehengen: you can convince her to give the Xaurip a chance and live in harmony, or tell her to follow her heart and neglect her soul twin. If you killed the Xaurip leader before heading back to Claviger's Landing, you will get none of the choices, but will receive 300 gold and the side quest will end here.

If you kept the Xaurip leader alive and convinced Dehengen to ignore her soul twin, the two characters would no longer bother each other and the side quest would end here, but you will be rewarded with XP for your efforts. While it may not have major gameplay implications, this is a much sadder outcome compared to the other.

Dehengen has the option to spend time with her soul twin. If you give the Xaurip a chance, you will be rewarded with the Vindictive band. The band is a powerful accessory that can inflict poison on your targets with every critical hit, and you will still be rewarded with XP and the side quest ends here.

