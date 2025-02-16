How to freeze water in Avowed

The world of Avowed might look fairly static and un-interactive at first glance, but Obsidian Entertainment's latest RPG has a few surprises up its sleeve. With many elemental magic spells to toy around with, many of them can mingle with the environment in interesting ways. This includes the ability to freeze parts of water bodies to get across them easily.

The game explains this mechanic fairly early on for those who are curious about the coastal nooks and crannies around the Living Lands. Here's everything you need to know about freezing water in Avowed.

How does freezing water work in Avowed?

The most basic elemental grimoire will have the Chill Blades spell in it (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

As should be obvious, players can create ice platforms by casting an ice elemental spell at the target area on the surface of the water. However, some prerequisites need to be met for this to work. Players will need:

A wand

A grimoire with ice spells

Enough Essence to cast the spell

Wands are the means to use magic in Avowed and grimoires are spellbooks that players cast the spells from. While there are a variety of grimoires in the game, each with different, more powerful tiers of ice magic, it is best to use the simplest one: Chill Shards. This basic Level 1 spell will lob a volley of ice shards at the target.

Read More: How to regenerate Essence in Avowed

In addition to consuming the least mana, it is also the easiest to use for creating platforms to hop across since other bigger spells like Blizzard can be hard to land in the right spot. Once the ice platform has been created, it will stay on the water surface for a few seconds allowing players enough time to use it as a stepping stone to cross a body of water.

Note that magic cannot be used while swimming in the water so players must be standing on land to use this technique. Be sure to cross quickly as players can fall into the water after the platform disappears. That will see them going back onto the hard ground to attempt to create another ice platform to cross with.

At the end of the day, this spell is great for enhancing exploration and is required to get to out-of-reach spots and puzzles that usually contain loot and treasures

Avowed is available on PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms, in addition to Xbox Game Pass on both systems.

