Avowed - Food Theft quest walkthrough

Avowed has a handful of side quests, Food Theft being one of them. This optional quest encourages the player to help a farmer by tracking down bandits who stole his food and medicine while he was caring for his sick wife. You have a few options to end this quest, each offering unique rewards and consequences.

This article will cover how to start the quest, where to find the culprits, and ways to deal with them. It is worth noting that some outcomes will only be available based on your previous actions in certain main quests. After dealing with the bandits, you will receive XP points for your troubles.

Note: This article may contain spoilers for a main quest titled An Untimely End.

Starting the Food Theft side quest in Avowed

Head toward the Farmer's Market at Fior mes Iverno, where you will hear a disgruntled man yelling at you. Approach the man and start a conversation. He will then calm down, introduce himself, and tell you his problem. The man is Sielo Piannini, and he will think you are one of the bandits who raided his food and medicine. After clearing your name, you can siphon more information about the bandits' whereabouts.

You shouldn't ignore Sielo Piannini's side quest in Avowed (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Sielo will tell you about his family's current state and his wife's deteriorating health. This is a standard run-of-the-mill side quest where you must seek out an enemy faction and return to the quest giver with positive results.

Where to find the bandits?

There are a few enemies that need to be dealt with before you can proceed to the bandits' hideout (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

After speaking to Sielo, head to the Riverside Cave Beacon north of Fior mes Iverno. A few enemies will be standing between the farmer's market and the bandit's hideout, and it will be best to go in prepared. As soon as you spot the cave, climb up on some rocks and jump across to reach the entrance.

Once you reach the entrance, there are two options: head left or right. The left side will lead you to two Paradisan rebels arguing about something. It is also the correct path for finding the bandits. The entrance is blocked, but you can clear the obstacles.

Avowed has a few secrets that you can uncover along the way to your objective (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Follow the path, and you will find Erlinn Matishell and other bandits along with the stolen crops. Avowed encourages players to resolve any conflict with words and diplomacy rather than a classic brawl; however, a fight is also viable.

Approach Erlinn. There are a few ways to defuse the situation and where everyone wins. Here are all the possible choices:

Demand the stolen food back from the bandits.

Ask for the medical supplies in exchange for the stolen food.

Let them keep what they stole.

Good old-fashioned brawl.

Demand the stolen food back from the bandits

There are a few ways to get the food back for Sielo (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

This option is only available if you spared Ygwulf during a main quest called An Untimely End. You can use this as leverage to get things done your way, and Erlinn will oblige, but not everyone on her side is happy about it. This will lead to a brief fight where most bandits attack you. After winning, Erlinn will be disappointed about how it ended but sees the bright side of you trimming the fat in her group.

You can exit the camp with the food and return to Sielo. He will be glad to see you help him with his problem and offer you money as a reward. You can refuse this token of appreciation, but he will give you the Forager's Friend Ring.

Trade the food for medical supplies

If you can siphon more information about Sielo, you can use it as leverage to convince Erlinn to return the medical supplies for the wife. Erlinn will tell you that she has Rose Draught, a medicine that could help Sielo's wife. She will exchange it for the food they have stolen, and she will give you money as thanks. Once the medicine is in your possession, you can return it to Sielo.

Sielo will not be happy about your decision but will realize that the medicine could help his wife recover. You can also try to defuse the tension by telling him he can recover the lost food with hard work. The quest will end, following which you will be rewarded with XP and receive the same rewards if you demand the food back.

Let them keep what they stole

You can let Erlinn keep the stolen food and return to Sielo empty-handed. Before leaving the cave, the bandits will give you money as a sign of appreciation for not ratting them out and taking what they stole. The farmer will naturally be furious at you, and the quest will end with you receiving XP.

Good old-fashioned brawl

If talking isn't your strong suit, you better have a decent loadout and master the combat mechanics in Avowed before all hell breaks loose. After taking down all the bandits, you can return to Sielo, and he will express his gratitude by granting you the same rewards from the other options.

Avowed is available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

