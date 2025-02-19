What's the maximum level in Avowed?

Avowed was just released for the Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam, but some players have already reached level 30, the highest level, in a few hours. If you are only interested in the main story and have no time to help NPCs in side quests, you can wrap up the story around the early level 20s.

This guide will cover the essentials of earning points for your character and how to reach the maximum level. Unlike most games where grinding for experience or attribute points will feel like a chore, you can naturally gain more by just simply playing the game. We will examine the total points you can earn in a single playthrough.

Are items level-locked in Avowed?

Avowed players should handle powerful weapons with great care (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Regardless of your character's level in Avowed, items can be picked up without a fuss. The Living Lands is not for the faint of heart, and each combat encounter and activity will grant your envoy experience points, a traditional currency from most role-playing games, to increase your character's level. The developers introduced a quality system, which can affect how hard an enemy can hurt you.

Rather than looking after your character's level, you should pay more attention to the quality of your weapon and gear. Enemies will start inflicting more devastating attacks as you progress with better gear.

The developers of Obsidian Entertainment made a conscious choice not to scale the enemies with your character's level to give the player base a balanced and consistent experience.

You will encounter powerful weapons and gear throughout your journey, and some can be found in side quests. There are fewer main quests, and if you rush through them like there's no tomorrow, you can reach the credits around the 20-hour mark.

While there is nothing wrong with solely playing the main campaign or speedrunning, you will be missing out on some of the best items to build your envoy.

Exploration and deviating from the main path can lead to fruitful rewards (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Ability points can be unlocked every time your envoy reaches a new level. This is another currency system that can be spent on the extensive skill tree. There are a few categories for you to spend your hard-earned ability points, and you must strategically invest in a branch that best fits your playstyle.

Here are the following sections:

Ranger : You can use a variety of ranged attacks and fight enemies in stealth.

: You can use a variety of ranged attacks and fight enemies in stealth. Wizard : As a wizard, you will have a greater focus on delivering powerful magic attacks.

: As a wizard, you will have a greater focus on delivering powerful magic attacks. Fighter: If you prefer to have an intimate encounter, this category focuses on brute force.

As a fighter, you will be susceptible to melee attacks, but you can return the favor with your impressive strength. If you prefer to fight from a safe distance and away from the enemy's line of fire, the ranger path is the way to go. Wizards can deliver great damage through spells, but this makes you much more vulnerable.

Invest your attribute points accordingly (Image via Sportskeeda || Xbox Game Studios)

Obsidian Entertainment wanted to give its player base a wide array of options for combat and let them explore the Living Lands at their pace. These skill tree options are dynamic, and you can mix and match your playstyle. There is a fourth skill tree called Godlike, but you cannot spend attribute points for this category. You can unlock more skills by playing the story and through Ancient Memories.

Attribute points are a separate currency that can be unlocked as you level up. You can spend these points to increase certain stats from the character attribute table, such as your character's dexterity, perception, might, resolve, perception, and intellect. You will have 27 total attribute points to spend in one playthrough.

How many Companion Skill Points can you get in Avowed?

Your allies can be upgraded throughout the course of your playthrough with companion skill points (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Unlike the attribute point system relying on the experience points, you can get companion points once every three levels. The game's maximum level is 30, meaning you can only get 10 companion points total in a single playthrough.

This is no different from other role-playing games, especially regarding the buddy system. Your envoy will not be alone for the most part, and you will meet interesting new characters along the way.

It is worth noting that your companions can get stronger and better at their craft if you spend companion points. This currency is much harder to unlock and could easily pass over your head. It's best to double-check your resources from time to time and spend it how you see fit.

Your chances of success will increase if your companions receive necessary upgrades.

Avowed is now available on Xbox Series X and S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

