Avowed - The Sinkhole Stroll quest walkthrough

The Sinkhole Stroll is another side quest in Avowed, where your envoy must assist an animancer called Old Felipe. This optional quest involves saving an old man and doing him a favor by reclaiming his research before it is lost forever. This is on the shorter side, but it can get confusing as to how you could reach him under the sinkhole.

A few enemies will be standing in the way between the party and Old Felipe's research, and it is a perfect opportunity to hone your abilities early in the game. This article will cover where you can find Old Felipe, mission objectives, and possible rewards you can unlock.

How to start the Sinkhole Stroll side quest in Avowed

This side quest has a handful of powerful enemies (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Sinkhole Stroll side quest in Avowed, head northwest from Maxim's Claim, and you will see a massive sinkhole. As you get closer, you can hear an old man crying out for help, but there is no clear path to reach him. You and the party must explore around the sides and fight a few enemies until you see a hole called Felipe's Depression.

While the name is a little too on the nose, it is a fitting name for the location. Before you descend into the hole, look around for some items and gear, such as a common great sword and health potion. You will encounter some Sporelings the deeper you go, and they will not make it easy for you to reach the old man. Once you and the party defeat all enemies, you can talk to Old Felipe.

Although unharmed, the old man is slowly losing hope of being rescued as he stands around what is left of his research station. Felipe asks you to retrieve his lost research and gives directions to navigate the cavern. Head northwest, where a tree branch is conveniently bent to help you ascend.

In the first room, you will fight a handful of Sporelings, including more powerful variants like a Corruptor and Bruiser. Before exiting, look around for a chest hidden behind breakable vases containing the following items:

Steel Chunk

Tanned Hide

Hardwood Branch

Dank Spores

Health Potion

At the exit, you can find Old Felipe's research on the floor and a key inside a coffin covered with cobwebs. After burning the webs, you can pick up a rusty key and dig deeper or return to the old man to finish the side quest.

You can use fire to burn away the cobwebs and pick up the rusty key without any fuss (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you continue exploring, head up the stairs, and you can spot a locked door and find the Sun and Moon shield. This unique item can help you recover your health by 30% and your Maximum Essence at night.

The Sun and Moon shield can be viewed as the real reward for this side quest compared to what you receive (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Keep going forward, and you will find yourself at the main entrance that was locked with a bar. You can unlock the door for a much faster exit than backtracking where you came from. Return to Old Felipe, and he will be delighted to see you recover his notes about squirrel essence. While it may not be a groundbreaking discovery, Felipe will give you 550 Skeyt and 2057 XP for your efforts.

