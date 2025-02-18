Avowed - Scofflaw's Vase quest walkthrough

The Scofflaw's Vase is another side quest in Avowed set in the Emerald Stair, and this is another glorified fetch quest where your envoy must collect a specific item for an NPC. After saving a distressed Yatzli from being attacked by various enemies, she will then ask a favor by retrieving a Godless vase not too far away from where you first meet her.

This is one of the shorter side quests, and there is nothing wrong with straying from the main path to help those in need. This article will cover everything about Scofflaw's Vase side quest, from how to start it, where you need to go, and all the rewards you may collect after finishing the quest.

How to start the Scofflaw's Vase side quest in Avowed

Yatzli knows how to make a first impression upon your arrival in Maxim's Claim (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

To start the Scofflaw's Vase side quest in Avowed, head to Emerald Stairs, specifically at Maxim's Claim. Here, you can find Yatzli, a powerful and capable wizard, being attacked by a handful of Sporelings. This wizard wouldn't be hard to miss, considering the ruckus she was making with the enemies, and she would call out to your party requesting your aid.

After clearing the area, Yatzli will ask for a ladder and talk about a Godless Vase. You can offer to get it for her, and she will be delighted. She will give you directions, but the process is straightforward — the Godless Vase is located atop the nearby tower. To reach it, you have to climb and scale the tall structure while fighting more enemies.

Enter the nearby cave entrance and work your way up to the top of the tower (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Once you enter the Clifftop Sinkhole, use the stairs to head up along with the wooden platforms and scaffolding. You and your party will encounter more Sporelings that are easy to kill, but you can also ignore them. Along the way, you can find rare resources such as Soulsponge to recover lost health and Tanned Hide to upgrade your items.

You can also open locked boxes containing the following items:

Dank Spores

Common Wand

Silver Fenning

Adra

Common Pistol

Golden Scelling

Vessel Bone

Adra is a rare crafting resource and is much harder to come by. You can find more by accomplishing side quests, defeating powerful enemies, and looting lockboxes. If you are after the Philosopher's Riddle — a unique great sword located at Castol's Folly — you can spot another chest with Adra. It wouldn't be a bad idea to check every square inch of an area before moving on.

After reaching the top, you can spot the Godless Vase sitting on a table ripe for the taking.

Acquiring the Godless vase for this side quest is not too complicated (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Once you’ve collected the Godless Vase, head back down the tower the same way you came, as it’s the quickest route. Speak to Yatzli, and she will thank you for your efforts. You will receive 192 XP as a reward, and the side quest will be complete.

Avowed is available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC via Steam.

