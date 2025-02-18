Avowed The Animancy Method quest guide: Pacisift vs Genocide route

The Animancy Method is a lengthy main quest in Avowed with multiple routes. The envoy must assist Giatta and her people with their Animancy project, and this main quest will take you across Dawnshore. After moving from one objective to the next, you will find a handful of optional missions to do along the way. Your previous expeditions made you somewhat of a celebrity, and leaders will seek you and your party to help solve their problems.

This article will cover everything about this main quest, from how it starts to its ending and the rewards you will receive. You must accomplish this quest if you wish to progress in the storyline.

Note: This article may contain major story spoilers for a main quest titled An Untimely End.

Starting the Animancy Method quest in Avowed

You automatically start the Animancy Method main quest in Avowed after completing An Untimely End. Upon entering Emerald Stairs, you and the party will encounter Yatzli at Maxim's Claw, who is being attacked by a couple of Sporelings. After giving her a hand, she will give you a side quest to grab the Godless Vase on top of the nearby tower.

After helping Yatzli, head northwest to the Coastal Farms and spot an Adra Waystone as a landmark. Continue in that direction, and you will eventually end up in Fior mes Iverno and will be greeted by Captain Aelfyr of the Steel Garrote.

The journey to reach Fios mes Iverno is the first step to this lengthy Avowed main quest (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

After a brief conversation with the captain, find Governor Ignassi Vidarro to continue the quest. If you have trouble looking for his manor, you can follow the noise from the crowd.

Governor Ignasi Vissario is trying to calm the people down with Giatta at his side (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Initially, the governor will dismiss you and tell the party he has pressing matters to attend to until you clarify that you are sent under orders from Ambassador Hylgard. The conversation will spiral to the situation at Emerald Stairs, and your envoy will suggest a solution involving animancers. While the governor is reluctant to use animancy, Giatta is confident it will help them solve their problems.

After speaking with the governor, proceed to Giatta's home behind Bone and Boar. She lives southwest of the town, and she will give you three objectives that can be finished in any order:

Speak to Elia Rossell at the Revenant Farm.

at the Speak to Ivette and Remi at the docks.

and at the Speak to Monto at the Animancy Workshop in Fior mes Iverno.

All these people owe Giatta a favor, and she knows these animancers have viable intelligence. Two of the three tasks require you to take down a certain opponent or collect a specific item. It would be best to find Elia first since her requirement is for you to defeat Silvo the Revenant.

These people's loyalty needs to be earned with actions (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

After defeating Silvo, return to Elia to ask her about what she knows about the Dreamscourge. You can proceed to the docks and speak to Remi and Ivette, and the pair is the easiest one to conversate with. The duo will tell you everything they know, and you can go on your merry way.

You won't run into problems getting info out of these two (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Lastly, you can find Monto at the Animancy Workshop in the city. While his requirements are not as physically demanding as Elia's, he will ask you to find the Adragan Heart. You can find this item at the Delemgan Glade.

Genocide or Pacifist method

Upon entering Delemgan Glade, you can take an Adragan heart without violence by approaching the Delemgan Queen's people without hostile intent. You can walk right in and engage in a civilized conversation with the Queen, and she will give you the quest item. This pacifist method is much more ideal, and you won't have to waste time fighting her minions.

The Delemgan Queen can be reasoned with (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Alternatively, if your cover is blown or if you prefer to take the item by force, you will have to wipe out the Delemgan Queen's forces and take her on as a boss fight. This genocide approach is much more time-consuming, but you will still get the quest item by looting her corpse.

Once you have the item, return it to Monto and place the heart into his contraption. He will then tell you everything you need to know, and you can report back to Giatta at her home.

Wrapping up the Animancy Method

This whole quest is about getting Giatta to join your party (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Xbox Game Studios)

Report back to Giatta, and she will hand you a basement key that can open a locked door. You can collect Giatta's Phantasmal Focus, and then the main quest will conclude with her joining your party. Whatever items you have collected along the way will be your reward.

Avowed is available on Xbox Series X/S, Game Pass, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

