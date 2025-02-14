How long does it take to beat Avowed?

Given Obsidian Entertainment's reputation for AA-scoped games, many players might wonder how long it takes to beat Avowed. For most players, the first playthrough should be about 40-45 hours. With this game being just as long as any standard RPG, it's highly unlikely that you'll be able to finish it over one weekend.

Of course, completionist players and achievement-hunters will have to spend much longer in Avowed. As there are currently no third-party player statistics to look at, I'll solely reference my personal experience with the game for the answer.

Avowed playtime: How long is one playthrough?

There are four great wide worlds out there (Image via Sportskeeda || Obsidian Entertainment)

One playthrough of Avowed can take anywhere from 30 to 50 hours (measuring the extremes and not the average) depending on how much of the game you want to experience.

Since there are only nine main quests in Avowed, it would theoretically take about 20 hours if you speedrun through the critical path. In practice, static enemy scaling ramps up significantly between the hours-long main quests and hinders efficient speedrunning.

If you dial the difficulty meter all the way down and figure out a cheese build, it's possible to do it quite fast, but someone playing this way would completely miss the point of the game.

For a more tempered perspective, it is necessary to account for the game's emphasis on exploration. Avowed is designed to encourage you to go off the beaten path. Although the developers are adamant that the game is not open-world, the playable area of the Living Lands is surprisingly large.

Between wandering around to see what comes your way, and more than three dozen marked side-quests, the playtime of Avowed is much longer than the raw length of its main story. The title also features Treasure maps where you'll have to manually track down well-hidden fortunes and Bounties that lead you to deadly targets, resulting in some nutty encounters on Hard or above.

If you're the kind of player who takes their time savoring all the world-building an RPG has to offer, there's also a slew of notes, dossiers, and other written material to go through. Overall, for a comprehensive playthrough, this may amount to at least over 60 hours if you want to reveal the entirety of the regions.

Comprehensive does not mean exhaustive, however. It's impossible to experience its branching story paths (that also applies to side-quests) in one playthrough. Add another five to ten hours for this, and it means you might need over 70 hours to clear the various story paths and do absolutely everything in Avowed.

Although there are some build varieties its classless system offers, Avowed is nowhere near Pillars of Eternity or an ARPG on that front. Therefore, somewhere between 40 to 60 hours is a good estimate for the average playtime in Avowed.

