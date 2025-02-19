All Wizard skills in Avowed

Avowed’s Wizard is incredibly powerful; you have a wide assortment of elemental accumulations to build. And while it does cost Essence to cast spells, it’s easy to decimate most foes with magic. Wizard-style players will likely focus on Wand and Grimoire as their primary weapons, and want allies to help with crowd control and holding aggro to keep the damage off of them as much as possible.

Ad

There certainly are differences between learning spells, and using a grimoire, as well. However, you should still always carry a variety of grimoires in Avowed, even if you’ve learned spells from the Wizard skill list.

All skills on the Wizard Tree in Avowed

Below is the complete list of spells and skills for the Wizard tree in Avowed. It's worth noting that actual spells Level 5 and over require the appropriate Grimoire Mastery level, making that skill incredibly important to your overall success throughout this game.

Ad

Trending

Whatever you do, do not neglect Grimoire Mastery in Avowed (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Level 1 Wizard Skills in Avowed

Ad

Minor Missiles

Rank 1: Summons 3 magical projectiles that seek out enemies, dealing large amounts of damage to nearby enemies on impact.

Rank 2: Summons 5 missiles.

Rank 3: Summons 6 missiles.

Armored Essence

Rank 1: Decreases the Essence penalty for Light and Medium armor by 15.

Rank 2: Decreases the Essence penalty for Light and Medium armor by 25.

Rank 3: Decreases the Essence penalty for Light and Medium armor by 30.

Chill Blades

Rank 1: Summons blades of ice that blast forward, dealing Frost Accumulation at long distances.

Rank 2: Blades deal Bleed Accumulation.

Rank 3: Blades can pierce through multiple enemies.

Ad

Fan of Flames

Rank 1: Creates a cone of fire in front of the caster, spreading Fire Accumulation to anyone in the area of effect.

Rank 2: Use both hands to create two cones of fire, covering a larger area and dealing double the damage and Fire Accumulation.

Rank 3: INcreases the duration by 4 seconds.

Jolting Touch

Rank 1: Channels a beam of electricity that jumps from the caster’s fingers to the nearest enemy, causing decreasing amounts of Shock Accumulation.

Rank 2: Jolting Touch hits an additional 2 enemies within range.

Rank 3: The bolt is concentrated when used against a single enemy, dealing increased Shock Damage and Shock Accumulation.

Ad

Corrosive Siphon

Rank 1: Channels a beam that eats away at an enemy’s soul, inflicting periodic Poison Accumulation and converting that energy into Health for the caster.

Rank 2: Enemies are Stunned in place for the duration of the siphon.

Rank 3: The siphon gives Temporary Health when the caster’s Health is full.

Parasitic Staff

Rank 1: Summons a staff of negative energy for 30 seconds that restores Essence to the wielder with every strike.

Rank 2: At the cost of 20 Essence, Power Attacks create a large area of effect, dealing high Stun to enemies and restoring a proportional amount of Essence to the wielder.

Rank 3: Increases summon duration to 45 seconds.

Ad

Arcane Veil

Rank 1: Invokes a powerful arcane shield for 15 seconds that makes your spell casting Uninterruptible and draws upon your Essence to absorb incoming attacks.

Rank 2: Incoming arrows or similar projectiles are reflected back at enemies.

Rank 3: Melee attackers are knocked back.

Level 5 Wizard Skills in Avowed

Blast

Rank 1: Power attacks with wands explode on impact, dealing reduced Stun and Explosive Damage to nearby enemies.

Rank 2: Power Attacks with wands deal increased Stun. Nearby enemies caught in the explosion receive the same amount of Stun as the original attack.

Rank 3: Nearby enemies caught in the explosion receive the same amount of damage as the original attack.

Ad

Bounce

Rank 1: Power Attacks with wands bounce to a nearby enemy, dealing reduced damage but retaining any elemental Accumulation.

Rank 2: Bounce hits an additional enemy within range.

Rank 3: Bounce hits an additional 2 enemies within range.

Wand Mastery

Rank 1: Increases damage with wands by 25%.

Rank 2: Increases damage with wands by 40%.

Rank 3: Increases damage with wands by 50%.

Grimoire Mastery

Rank 1: Unlock Level 5 Grimoire spells and decrease the Essence cost of all spells by 10%.

Rank 2: Unlock Level 10 Grimoire spells and decrease the Essence cost of all spells by 15%.

Rank 3: Unlock Level 15 Grimoire spells and decrease the Essence cost of all spells by 18%.

Rank 4: Unlock Level 20 Grimoire spells and decrease the Essence cost of all spells by 20%.

Ad

Blizzard

Rank 1: Conjures a violent storm of ice and snow, pummeling nearby enemies with raining ice and Frost Accumulation.

Rank 2: Reduces the cast time for Blizzard.

Rank 3: Increases the duration by 6 seconds.

Fireball

Rank 1: Conjures a bursting sphere of fire that leaves behind deadly lingering flames and Fire Accumulation.

Rank 2: Increases the area of effect for Fireball.

Rank 3: Reduces the cooldown for Fireby by 25%.

Crackling Bolt

Rank 1: Conjures a powerful bolt of electricity that bounces between enemies and the environment 3 times, dealing high Shock Accumulation and Stun.

Rank 2: Bounces between enemies and the environment 6 times.

Rank 3: Bounces between enemies and the environment 8 times.

Ad

Bristling Frost

Rank 1: The caster is surrounded by a protective frost that increases Damage Reduction by 10% and deals Frost Accumulation to enemy melee attackers.

Rank 2: Incoming melee damage creates an area of effect that deals Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Rank 3: Reduces the cooldown of Bristling Frost by 5 seconds and increases Damage Reduction to 15%.

Grimoire Snap

Rank 1: Forcefully snap your grimoire shut, expelling a shockwave of Explosive Damage that knocks nearby enemies back and deals Stun.

Rank 2: Grimoire Snap deals increased Stun and can knock tougher enemies back.

Rank 3: Reduces the Essence cost by 30%.

Ad

Level 10 Wizard Skills in Avowed

Blood Magic

Rank 1: When Essence is depleted, you may continue casting by reducing your Health by 150% of the Essence cost.

Rank 2: When Essence is depleted, you may continue casting by reducing your Health by 125% of the Essence cost.

Rank 3: When Essence is depleted, you may continue casting by reducing your Health by 110% of the Essence cost.

Harvest Essence

Rank 1: The Essence fragments dropped by defeated enemies restore 2 times as much Essence.

Rank 2: The Essence fragments dropped by defeated enemies restore 3 times as much Essence.

Rank 3: The Essence fragments dropped by defeated enemies restore 4 times as much Essence.

Ad

Blast of Frost

Rank 1: Channels a cone of frost that blasts enemies with Frost Accumulation.

Rank 2: Use both hands to create two cones of frost, covering a larger area and dealing double the damage and Frost Accumulation.

Rank 3: Increases the duration by 4 seconds.

Ring of Fire

Rank 1: The caster is surrounded by a protection flame that increases damage reduction by 15% and deals Fire Accumulation to enemy melee attackers.

Rank 2: Incoming melee damage creates an area of effect that deals Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Rank 3: Reduces the cooldown of Ring of Fire by 5 seconds and increases Damage Reduction to 20%.

Ad

Returning Storm

Rank 1: Conjures a powerful thunderstorm that strikes the earth with lightning bolts, dealing Stun and Shock Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Rank 2: Enemies caught in the beginning of the storm are Rooted in place for 4 seconds.

Rank 3: Increases the frequency of lightning bolt strikes.

Spirit Lance

Rank 1: Summons a magical spear for 30 seconds that releases Explosive Damage around each successful hit, damaging nearby enemies.

Rank 2: Power Attacks produce a much larger explosion and deal greater damage.

Rank 3: Increases the summon duration to 45 seconds.

Ad

Missile Salvo

Rank 1: Conjures a sphere of arcane energy that rises upwards, unleashing a destructive volley of missiles that seek nearby enemies.

Rank 2: If any survivors remain after the final missile, the sphere smashes into the enemy with the highest Health, dealing high Stun.

Rank 3: Increases the rate of fire for the missile barrage.

Level 15 Wizard Skills in Avowed

Secret of Rime

Rank 1: Increases the amount of Frost Accumulation you deal by 20%.

Rank 2: Increases the amount of Frost Accumulation you deal by 35%.

Rank 3: Increases the amount of Frost Accumulation you deal by 45%.

Ad

Scion of Flame

Rank 1: Increases the amount of Fire Accumulation you deal by 20%.

Rank 2: Increases the amount of Fire Accumulation you deal by 35%.

Rank 3: Increases the amount of Fire Accumulation you deal by 45%.

Heart of the Storm

Rank 1: Increases the amount of Shock Accumulation you deal by 20%.

Rank 2: Increases the amount of Shock Accumulation you deal by 35%.

Rank 3: Increases the amount of Shock Accumulation you deal by 45%.

Spirit of Decay

Rank 1: Increases the amount of Poison Accumulation you deal by 20%.

Rank 2: Increases the amount of Poison Accumulation you deal by 35%.

Rank 3: Increases the amount of Poison Accumulation you deal by 45%.

Ad

Freezing Pillar

Rank 1: Drives a large pillar of frigid ice into the ground, dealing damage and high Frost Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Rank 2: The pillar no longer breaks on impact but remains as a lingering frost area of effect. The pillar shatters after taking damage or 20 seconds have passed, sending out Explosive Damage to nearby enemies.

Rank 3: Reduces the Essence cost by 25%.

Blackbow

Rank 1: Summons a magical bow for 30 seconds with arrows that deal high Poison Accumulation.

Rank 2: Power Attacks pierce through enemies, only stopping when they hit the environment.

Rank 3: Increases the summon duration to 45 seconds.

Ad

Pull of Eora

Rank 1: Cast upon a location to pierce the Beyond, pulling 2 nearby enemies and suspending them in the vortex.

Rank 2: Affects 3 enemies.

Rank 3: Affects 4 enemies.

Level 20 Wizard Skills in Avowed

Meteor Shower

Rank 1: Conjures a cataclysmic shower of destructive meteors that rain down upon the area, dealing high damage and Fire Accumulation to nearby enemies.

Rank 2: Meteors break upon impact, leaving lingering flames on the ground.

Rank 3: Reduces the Essence cost by 20%.

Ad

Arcane Seal

Rank 1: Conjures an Arcane Seal at your feet for 30 seconds. Your Essence regenerates while you stand within the seal’s lingering effect.

Rank 2: Increases your maximum Ability Cast Speed while within the seal.

Rank 3: Enemies with the seal are slowed.

What are the best Wizard Skills to take in Avowed?

I found Frost Accumulation to be very powerful in Avowed, so my Wizard skills were focused on it - your gameplay will vary (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

It’s hard to say what the best Wizard Skills to take in Avowed are, because your elemental attack needs will almost certainly vary. I recommend, as far as elemental spells go, focusing on one, two types at the most. I focused on one at the start (Frost Accumulation), and later, once I got closer to Meteor Shower, added Fire Accumulation to my build. So that’s almost certainly going to vary. A must-have is Grimoire Mastery, so you can actually learn spells.

Ad

Get all four ranks of this, without a doubt. At least one level of Wand Mastery is nice, but more if you can manage will help. I also recommend Armored Essence to reduce Essence penalties for Light/Medium armor. Whichever elemental Accumulation you focus on in Avowed, max out those passives in the Level 15 skill tree for Wizards. That makes your job much easier.

Finally, I also highly recommend Pull of Eora. You'll encounter enemies that hit incredibly hard, or can give themselves temporary Health - if they're hovering in the air, they can do neither.

Ad

Check out our other Avowed guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.