Avowed Spellsword build guide: Best skills, stats, equipment, and more

When you think of open-world fantasy RPGs like Avowed, few builds are more iconic than the Spellsword. Whether you call it a Spellsword or a Spellblade, it’s going to be familiar — a cool sword — and an array of powerful magical spells combined into one sturdy, overwhelming build. They’re often pretty easy to play and flexible in terms of what they can do. I’ve seen people go with Wand+Grimoire and a Greatsword in the off-hand, but I prefer Sword+Grimoire.

Naturally, that means there’s a lot of overlap with the Wizard build, for Avowed’s Spellsword build. You will be taking similar stats and definitely more Wizard skills than Fighter skills. It’s all about blending the two gameplay styles into one synergistic, successful player character.

Pros and Cons of playing a pure Spellsword in Avowed

What could possibly be bad about playing a Spellsword in Avowed? You get the bonuses of solid armor, powerful weapons, and useful magic spells all in one build! I can understand if you think there couldn’t possibly be a downside to that, but unfortunately, there are a few.

Whether a one-hander or two-hander, you can get a lot of work done (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

While I personally prefer a traditional Wizard build, it’s really easy to transition into a Spellsword in Avowed. There are plenty of amazing Uniques scattered across the game for practically every build, after all.

Pros

Combine Heavy Armor with Magical Defense spells to feel nearly unstoppable.

You can be potent in melee and ranged combat, depending on how you build.

It’s a very easy-to-pilot build without a whole lot of tactical stress.

Cons

Medium and Heavy Armor means less Essence, so you will want tons of Essence potions on hand.

Not using a wand means you have one less ranged tool at your disposal.

Avowed Spellsword starting stat spread, and which attributes to level

Your stats as a Spellsword in Avowed should look similar to these (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you’re going to be a Spellsword in Avowed, I recommend starting with the Noble Scion background. It grants you the starting stats you want in a nice, balanced way, and you also start with a sword! It’s the only Background that starts with one, and you won’t find one on the tutorial island, most likely. With that in mind, it’s the best start.

As it pertains to leveling your stats, I tend to go with a fairly even amount of Might and Intelligence, then Dexterity and Resolve. Constitution and Perception aren’t truly that important for this build. Since this is a Spellsword build in Avowed, you want decent attack speed — not just for your actual sword, but for the magical weapons you summon via your Grimoire.

That’s definitely high on the to-do list. Might and Intelligence affect your damage and Essence, making them an incredibly high priority. Finally, Resolve, to increase your Stamina, allowing you to attack more.

Best Spellsword Skills to use in Avowed (Early, mid, and late-game)

A solid blend of Warrior/Wizard skills will see you to victory (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Much like a Wizard in Avowed, Spellswords are going to want to focus on Grimoire Mastery as fast as possible — ideally at level 11. We’re gonna grab a few early-game Warrior skills, too, because you’re going to be in melee range a lot.

When it comes to casting spells, you’re either going to be conjuring magical weapons (Spirit Lance, Blackbow) or CC/Defensive spells (Grimoire Snap, Bristling Frost, Arcane Veil). There are a few other ones you’ll want too, but these are important. Below are the early game options.

Early game skill selections

Level 2: Charge (Warrior)

Level 3: Armored Grace (Warrior)

Level 4: Minor Missiles (Wizard)

Level 5: Grimoire Mastery (Wizard)

Level 6: Barbaric Shout (Warrior)

Level 7: Grimoire Mastery (Wizard)

Level 8: Constant Recovery (Warrior)

Level 9: Grimoire Mastery (Wizard)

Level 10: Grimoire Snap (Wizard)

Level 11: Grimoire Mastery (Wizard)

Level 12: Harvest Essence (Wizard)

Level 13: Bristling Frost (Wizard) or Brawl (Warrior)

You want to keep your ability to cast at a decent pace, so most of your spells will hopefully be low Essence cost, or you can get a solid Grimoire that reduces costs, which helps as well. When you get into the mid-level experience, you want to start working on Blackbow and Spirit Lance, as well as Bristling Frost and Arcane Veil, Barbaric Shout, and Constant Recovery.

Another great pick is to upgrade Grimoire Snap to help with crowd control. Arcane Veil and Corrosive Siphon also pair nicely as a combo to keep yourself healthy. I also recommend Blast of Frost for even more CC.

I don’t really pick up more than these in the late game, so I consider which skills I think have the most value at Rank 3. Barbaric Shout, Constant Recovery, and Bristling Frost are solid picks, in my opinion. Whichever appeals to you the most, focus on those — I prioritize things that keep me alive — then abilities that deal damage.

Best Equipment to use for a Spellsword build in Avowed

Light of Day is easily one of my favorite swords (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Loadout 1: One-Hand Sword + Grimoire

Loadout 2: Greatsword

Some people think a wand works well enough for this build, but I think making your only bladed weapon a Greatsword is more of a Witcher build — not a Spellsword in Avowed. So we’re going with Sword+Grimoire primarily. I recommend taking the time to upgrade that starter sword until you get it to around Fine/Superb if you can.

Early on, there’s a fantastic one-handed sword you can pick up if you defeat the Oracle during the Dawntreader sidequest — Last Light of Day. You can use this for a pretty significant amount of time, too.

Once you get to Scatterscarp, you can grab The Emperor’s Reach stuck in a corpse in the Ancient Lakebed. However, the best sword in the game comes from the Forged of Star-stuff sidequest — Ondra’s Offense. It’s a must-have.

As it pertains to your Grimoire, there’s really only one choice when you get to the mid-game — Grimoire of the Spellblade. You can find it southwest of the Emerald Stair Gatehouse on a corpse. Look for the alcove absolutely covered in spiderwebs, and the body is there. It’s the only grimoire you should need for the whole game — it has all the spells you want in one location.

The Tranton Family gear in general is quite nice (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

If you’re going to go with a Greatsword as a secondary, I recommend going with Horsecutter in Emerald Stair’s Wavesculpt Hollow. Just talk to the skeleton there and defeat a few waves of the undead to claim the blade off of a corpse.

Ideally, you’ll want Medium or Heavy Armor since you’re always going to be in Melee Range. I tend to prefer Heavy Armor, to be honest. If you bought the Premium Edition, you already have a decent Heavy Armor piece — Engwithan Cuirass. I’m also a big fan of Wayfarer’s Armor, which slowly regenerates Health, while under 20% Maximum Health and +10% Movement Speed.

Wayfarer’s Armor: Purchased in Dawnshore, Militia Headquarters merchant (northeast of Northern Paradis) (Regenerate Health Slowly while under 20%, +10% Movement Speed)

Tranton Family Brigandine: Defeat Big Wylie Tranton in Overgrown Homestead (Bounty) (Your Companions deal +20% Damage, +25 Carry Capacity)

Eothasian Breastplate: In a cave northwest of Grim Wetlands, you will have to defeat Ulrask (+3% Damage Reduction, +3 Additional Damage Reduction during the Day, Increases Health restoration from all sources by 20%)

You also have quite a few options for the Clothing slots — Boots and Gloves. In the early game, Steel Garrote Boots are amazing for more Carrying Capacity and +1 Constitution. You can find them in the Xaurip Camp in Dawnshore, on one of the Steel Garrote corpses.

I also recommend Blackwing Gloves from atop the Aedyran Embassy in Paradis. It’s a free 1% Critical Hit Chance and a bonus 10% Critical Damage.

Clothing options

Vailian Boots: Emerald Stair, on an island in a river, southeast of Godless Ruins (+5 Carry Capacity, +1 Dexterity, +20% Dodge Distance)

Eothasian Boots: Emerald Stair, in a lockbox south of the Truffle Farm — south of the map’s “M” marker (+5 Carry Capacity, +1 Resolve, +30 Maximum Stamina)

Wolf Gloves: Naku Tedek Grounds, northeast of the party camp. Go past the merchant and follow the path southeast. Across the wooden platforms, beat up the Xaurips, and open the chest in the cave (1% Critical Hit Chance, +1 Dexterity)

Death Knight Gloves: Galawain’s Tusks, from Captain Aelfyr (Boss fight) (-10% Stamina cost while blocking, +15% Frost Damage)

The Tira Nui Badge is another great pick, due to its +2 Might (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Finally, you’ll also want a few Accessories for your Spellsword build in Avowed. A fantastic early-game pick is Wayfarer’s Ring, found on a corpse in Dawnshore. Head south of Runyd’s House and east of the Shrine of Woedica, and defeat the bears guarding the corpse. The +20% Health and Essence regeneration from Potions/Food is quite nice.

Ad

Accessory options

Vailian Dueling Ring: Northwestern edge of Emerald Stairs, below the Infested Camp. It’s on one of the corpses atop the ruins. (7% chance to avoid melee damage)

Sands’ Shroud: A shack southwest of Shark’s Teeth — this is where you find Tama’s Badge as well (10% chance to avoid ranged damage)

Bitter Bonding: In a mud puddle in Shantytown, Dawnshore (1% of your Attack Damage is restored as Health)

Scout’s Reach: East of Warden’s Rest, Galawain’s Tusks. Head down the narrow mountain path and look for the lockbox (+3 Perception)

Best Companion combo to use for a Spellsword build in Avowed

Giatta and Marius are my go-to team (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

When it comes to the best Companion combo in Avowed for the Spellsword, that’s an interesting question. I think it really depends on who you feel is important to you.

As soon as possible, I recommend putting Giatta in your party — her heals will no doubt come in handy. Either Giatta + Kai or Giatta + Marius for additional crowd control/ranged damage. Yatzli’s okay, too, but you’re already an arcane caster.

