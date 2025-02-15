Avowed Background choices, explained

Avowed allows players to customize their character in a few ways, including Background choices. You can start with several backgrounds, and each of them gives you a starting weapon, different starting stats, and most important of all, specialized conversation options throughout the game. Apart from adding flavor, this choice can have some pretty interesting results in your conversations throughout the game.

While you can change your stats and swap weapons throughout the game, you cannot change your Background choice in Avowed. These backgrounds aren’t complete game changers, but you do need to make sure you’re happy with the one you pick.

What starting stats/weapons do you gain for each Background choice Avowed?

While creating your character in Avowed, you’ll get a few Background choices to pick from. These give you specific starting stats and a basic weapon. Don’t worry about the weapon though — by the time you leave the tutorial island, you’ll have most of the basic weapons in the game.

There's really no wrong choice — it all depends on what flavor works for you (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

Below is a list of all of the choices you’ll have available to you. We’ll give you the choices, and a little description of what each character archetype is like. There’s no wrong choice, but each has its own conversation specialties.

Starting Background choices

Arcane Scholar: This is the wizard class - high essence, low health, and can easily cast powerful magic.

This is the wizard class - high essence, low health, and can easily cast powerful magic. Court Augur: More of a sorcerer than a wizard, dark and mysterious. Also more of a glass cannon than the Arcane Scholar.

More of a sorcerer than a wizard, dark and mysterious. Also more of a glass cannon than the Arcane Scholar. Noble Scion: Very balanced, standard character. Familiar with the dealings and workings of the noble court. All around decent.

Very balanced, standard character. Familiar with the dealings and workings of the noble court. All around decent. Vanguard Scout: The ranger/rogue/outlaw archetype — though they don’t start with a bow. You get a bow early on, so don’t worry. Their responses tend to be anti-Empire, so if that’s your bag, pick this one.

The ranger/rogue/outlaw archetype — though they don’t start with a bow. You get a bow early on, so don’t worry. Their responses tend to be anti-Empire, so if that’s your bag, pick this one. War Hero: Spear-wielding fighters, they’re all about brute force and kicking the stuffing out of people. However, they start with 0 intellect and are far more of a challenge to play than the other archetypes.

Depending on the one you pick, you’ll receive very specific starting stats. However, once you’re in the game proper, you’ll be able to reset and reallocate to your heart's desire. Still, this — along with resetting skills — can get very expensive if you’re doing it often, so do keep that in mind.

Arcane Scholar Court Augur Noble Scion Vanguard Scout War Hero Might 2 0 2 1 3 Constitution 0 0 1 2 2 Dexterity 2 2 2 2 1 Perception 2 3 2 3 1 Intellect 3 3 2 1 0 Resolve 1 2 1 1 3

Ultimately, the only thing that is really important about Background choices in Avowed, is what flavor you want your character to have. Read each of the background choices carefully, because you cannot alter this once you’re in the game — other than starting over, of course.

If you want the easiest start as a beginner, Noble Scion's probably the way to go (Image via Obsidian Entertainment)

As far as the choices go, I feel Noble Scion is the best pick. It has great dialogue and you start with a Sword — which does take longer to get than the other weapons. It has a solid stat spread, and you can easily go into any archetype or build this way. Arcane Scholar is also decent because it easily builds into the Swordmage archetype that's incredibly popular in Scrolls-likes.

Check out our other Avowed guides and features

